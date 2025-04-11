Yum China to Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

SHANGHAI, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: YUMC and HKEX: 9987, “Yum China” or the “Company”) today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 before the U.S. market opens on Wednesday, April 30, 2025 (after the trading hours of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Wednesday, April 30, 2025).

Yum China’s management will hold an earnings conference call at 7:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Wednesday, April 30, 2025 (7:00 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on Wednesday, April 30, 2025).

A live webcast of the call may be accessed at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/jnrqo5nh.

To join by phone, please register in advance of the conference through the link provided below. Upon registering, you will be provided with participant dial-in numbers and a unique access PIN.

Pre-registration Link: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BId802dc952e3f40ed86f25771a575618c

A replay of the webcast will be available two hours after the event and will remain accessible until April 29, 2026. Additionally, earnings release accompanying slides will be available at the Company’s Investor Relations website http://ir.yumchina.com.

About Yum China Holdings, Inc.

Yum China is the largest restaurant company in China with a mission to make every life taste beautiful. The Company operates over 16,000 restaurants under six brands across around 2,200 cities in China. KFC and Pizza Hut are the leading brands in the quick-service and casual dining restaurant spaces in China, respectively. In addition, Yum China has also partnered with Lavazza to develop the Lavazza coffee concept in China. Little Sheep and Huang Ji Huang specialize in Chinese cuisine. Taco Bell offers innovative Mexican-inspired food. Yum China has a world-class, digitalized supply chain which includes an extensive network of logistics centers nationwide and an in-house supply chain management system. Its strong digital capabilities and loyalty program enable the Company to reach customers faster and serve them better. Yum China is a Fortune 500 company with the vision to be the world’s most innovative pioneer in the restaurant industry. For more information, please visit http://ir.yumchina.com.

