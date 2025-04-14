ASUS IoT Announces 2025 AIoT Partner Alliance Event

Leading innovators converge in Prague to shape the future of AIoT

KEY POINTS

Strategic collaboration: ASUS IoT gathers global partners in Prague to advance AIoT and smart cities

ASUS IoT gathers global partners in to advance AIoT and smart cities Cutting-edge solutions: Prestige partners showcase AI-driven innovations in AV, fleet management and industrial automation

Prestige partners showcase AI-driven innovations in AV, fleet management and industrial automation Resilient innovation: Driving AIoT growth through long-term partnerships and smart technologies

SINGAPORE, April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — ASUS IoT, the global AIoT solution provider, today announced its annual AIoT Partner Alliance Event in Prague, Czech Republic, taking place from April 9–11, 2025. The event will bring together more than 100 partners across Europe to engage in the co-winning approach to showcase innovative solutions focusing on smart cities.



ASUS AIoT Partner Alliance Event

ASUS IoT has established strong partnerships with industry leaders in the smart city ecosystem. In Czechia, ASUS IoT is working closely with the local government to accelerate smart city, robotics, and AI deployment.

Petr Ocko, Deputy Minister of Ministry of Trade and Industry of the Czech Republic observed that: “Digitalization and smart cities belong among the most important priorities for the Czech Republic. We invite technology companies from around the world to assist us in achieving this goal and we create an attractive environment for these investors in the Czech Republic. I know that ASUS is renowned for its commitment and expertise in the AIoT field, and we fully support deepening our collaboration in advanced city management and operation, and more.”

“We are excited to showcase our ubiquitous AI possibilities in smart city solutions,” said Jackie Hsu, ASUS SVP and Co-Head of the Open Platform Business Group and AIoT Business Group. “Despite current political and economic challenges, we maintain business resilience and jointly discover business opportunities with our partners, thus reflecting the ASUS core values of innovation and long-term commitment to AIoT development.”

Empowering AIoT innovation through strategic partnerships

The AIoT Partner Alliance Event will act as a hub for industry experts to share knowledge and collaborate. Participants will have the chance to delve into the latest AIoT technology advancements and observe their effects across different sectors. The event will include keynote speeches and panel discussions, offering valuable insights into the future of AIoT.

The AIoT Partner Alliance Event will also feature key partners who have played a significant role in the successful development of a wide range of solutions created by ASUS IoT.

Partners include Cabolo, which will demonstrate its intelligent AV machine with offline and secure AI for law enforcement and AI transcription, leveraging ASUS NUC. Oring Networking will showcase its smart-grid technology, while Everfleet by Macnica Inc will spotlight its fleet-management platform leveraging the ASUS IoT PE1102N edge AI computer powered by NVIDIA® Jetson. Antra ID will present its cutting-edge manufacturing-process-inspection solution that integrates a computer-vision solution created by ASUS IoT, called AISVision, and the PE4000G edge AI computer.

For more information, please visit https://iot.asus.com.

About ASUS IoT

ASUS IoT is a sub-brand of ASUS dedicated to the creation of incredible solutions in the fields of AI and IoT. Our mission is to become a trusted provider of embedded systems and a partner in the AIoT solutions ecosystem. ASUS IoT strives to deliver best-in-class products and services across diverse vertical markets – providing convenient and efficient environments for people everywhere.

About ASUS

ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world’s most innovative and intuitive devices, components, and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, the company is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today’s technologies. Consistently ranked as one of Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies, ASUS is also committed to sustaining an incredible future. The goal is to create a net zero enterprise that helps drive the shift towards a circular economy, with a responsible supply chain creating shared value for every one of us.