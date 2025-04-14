DOOGEE Unveils the Different Charm of Electronics at Dual Exhibitions: Canton Fair & Global Sources Mobile Electronics 2025

SHENZHEN, China, April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — This April, DOOGEE, a pioneer in the realm of mobile technology, is thrilled to announce its participation in two of the industry’s most prestigious events: the 2025 Canton Fair held in Guangzhou and the 2025 Global Sources Mobile Electronics exhibition held in Hong Kong. With over 12 years of relentless innovation, DOOGEE is set to showcase its commitment to technological advancement and user experience enhancement at these renowned trade platforms.



DOOGEE

Under the “Advanced Manufacturing” banner at the Canton Fair, DOOGEE will unveil a stunning lineup of smartphones and tablets designed for tech enthusiasts. Simultaneously, at the Global Sources Mobile Electronics exhibition, themed “Breaking Boundaries in Mobile Technology,” DOOGEE will continue to demonstrate its prowess in pushing the envelope of mobile technology. DOOGEE offerings, largely AI-integrated and 5G-enabled, promise a sneak peek into the future of mobile innovation. Join DOOGEE on this exciting journey to explore the forefront of communication and connectivity!

You Are Invited for 137th Canton Fair & 2025 Global Sources Mobile Electronics

Exhibition Name: 137th Canton Fair

Date: 15th to 19th April, 2025

Hall: Hall 7.1

Booth: C05-06

Address: China Import and Export Fair Complex, Guangzhou, China

Exhibition Name: 2025 Global Sources Mobile Electronics

Date: 18th to 21st April, 2025

Hall: Hall 5 & 7

Booth: 5H20

Address: AsiaWorld-Expo, Hong Kong

DOOGEE AI – Smarter, Faster, More Powerful

DOOGEE is at the forefront of AI innovation, integrating advanced artificial intelligence into its latest smartphones and rugged devices. Its AI-powered features enhance efficiency, creativity, and user experience, making every interaction smoother and more intuitive.

AI-Enhanced Smartphones & Rugged Phones

Smarter Photography & Content Creation

Speed Series (S200 Ultra) & Blade Series (Blade GT Play) bring next-level AI capabilities to mobile photography and content creation. These cutting-edge devices are equipped with:

AI Erase – Effortlessly removes unwanted objects from images for flawless photography.

AI Background Replacement – Instantly swap backgrounds for studio-quality shots, perfect for professionals and influencers.

AI Digital Human – Generate realistic, AI-powered avatars that bring your digital presence to life.

AI Portrait Mode – Capture stunning, professional-grade portraits with intelligent depth mapping and real-time enhancements.

Whether you’re a content creator, influencer, or casual photographer, DOOGEE AI transforms your device into a powerful creative studio, allowing you to capture and edit like a pro.

AI-Powered Communication & Productivity

Victory Series (V Max Play) & Note Series (Note59 Pro+) take AI innovation to the next level with intelligent tools designed for seamless communication and enhanced productivity:

AI Call Summary – Automatically transcribes and summarizes calls, helping you stay organized without taking notes.

AI Text Assistant – Generates, refines, and optimizes text for emails, reports, and messages.

AI Intelligent Agent – Acts as your personal assistant, scheduling tasks, setting reminders, and offering smart recommendations.

AI Elimination & AI Image Cutout – Remove unnecessary elements from images and extract subjects effortlessly for creative projects.

AI Text-to-Image – Convert text descriptions into stunning visuals, perfect for designers, marketers, and content creators.

With DOOGEE AI, technology doesn’t just respond—it anticipates, adapts, and enhances your experience. From AI-enhanced cameras and smart communication tools to AI-powered creative functions, DOOGEE continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible.

DOOGEE Dare Different – Pushing Boundaries, Redefining Innovation

1. Doogee’s Rugged Phones Series Dare to Be Different

V Max Series—The Ultimate Flagship, Max in Every Way

Built for adventurers, the V Max Series delivers all-around max performance with its 22,000mAh battery and powerful camping lights for endless outdoor exploration.

In 2025, DOOGEE took it further with the V Max Play—the world’s first rugged phone with an integrated projector and camping light. Whether camping, watching movies under the stars, or working on-site, the V Max Play provides max convenience, max entertainment, and max endurance—all in one device.

V Max Play: The Practical Outdoor Rugged Phone With Integrated Projector And Camping Light (Portable projector )

The V Max Play is the world’s first rugged phone that integrates a projector, camping light, and indicator light, offering all-in-one convenience for outdoor, home, and business use. Its portable design eliminates the need for multiple devices, making it ideal for any environment. The smart projection and high-brightness lighting enhance entertainment and outdoor living, while AI-powered features simplify tasks and improve efficiency. Whether for camping, work, or leisure, the V Max Play delivers practicality, durability, and cutting-edge innovation in one powerful device.

S200 Series: Mecha Design Rugged Phone with Ultra-clear Rear Display

Designed for gamers and tech lovers, the S200 Series features a mecha-style design, ultra-fast 5G, and a stunning rear display. The Speed series has become a symbol of innovation and style, giving gamers a sense of pride with every use.

S200 Ultra “Mecha 3.0, Top Configuration”

The S200 Ultra is the flagship model of the S200 series, engineered for next-level performance. It features the more powerful 5G Dimensity 7300 (4nm) processor, massive 1TB storage, it offers fast performance and seamless multitasking. Whether you’re hiking, traveling, or relaxing outdoors, stay connected with its robust 5G network. For gamers, the 5G processor and large storage ensure smooth gameplay and fast load times, making every moment clear, immersive, and responsive. With a high-capacity 11,000mAh silicon-negative battery with 66W fast charging, it ensures unstoppable endurance.

Designed with a mecha-inspired aesthetic, the S200 Ultra stands out with its 1.32″ 60Hz AMOLED rear display, dynamic watch dials, and YouTube access, delivering a futuristic, high-tech look.The AMOLED rear display lets you view maps, share photos, and customize watch dials to track activities. With YouTube access, you can stream content anywhere.

Coming in Q2 2025, the S200 Ultra takes battery performance even further, emphasizing extreme power and durability. This heavy-duty, mecha-style powerhouse features AI-enhanced functions and a customizable breathing light, merging cutting-edge technology with an aggressive, bold design.

Blade Series: The Pioneer of Light & Rugged Smart Phone

Breaking away from the bulky stereotype of traditional rugged phones, the Blade Series redefines the industry with its ultra-thin, lightweight, and three-proof (waterproof, dustproof, shockproof) design. This innovative series, which includes the Blade GT Series and the Blade Digital Series, combines ultra-thin, lightweight design with robust durability, setting a new standard for style and performance in rugged smartphones.

The Blade GT Series stands out with its ultra-slim, portable design, effortlessly fitting into any pocket or bag. Despite its compact form, it delivers formidable performance thanks to the latest processing technology, ensuring smooth multitasking and rapid responses. The addition of smart lighting effects enhances the device’s stylish appeal, offering a personalized touch to this high-performance smartphone.

Meanwhile, the Blade Digital Series, notably the Blade 20 Series, is thinner and lighter than a rugged phone and more durable than an ordinary phone. With an industry-leading 10,300mAh battery—Industry-leading battery life, crushing ordinary flagships—and a remarkably thin 15.8mm body, it is 30% lighter than traditional rugged phones. Engineered for extreme endurance, it boasts IP68 and IP69K ratings, withstanding 1.5-meter drops and the toughest conditions.

Blade GT Play: Newbie Friendly Smart Light Phone 2.0

The Blade GT Play takes the Blade GT series to new heights with a sleek design and powerful upgrades. This is the first-ever smart light rugged phone that combines functionality with fun, providing a truly unique experience. Elevating the Blade GT series, the Blade GT Play is sleeker, stronger, and smarter. It’s the first smart light rugged phone that blends functionality with fun. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 5G processor, it offers faster, more efficient performance. With 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and a 100MP camera, it ensures top-notch performance and stunning photography. The ultra-thin, durable body features 33W fast charging for quick power-ups. Customizable smart lighting effects make the Blade GT Play a perfect blend of style, performance, and rugged durability.

Blade 20 Play: King of Loud & Night Vision of Blade 20 Series

This rugged smartphone transforms into a portable DJ booth and night vision powerhouse. With a massive 36mm 3.5W speaker reaching 125dB—as loud as a motorcycle engine—the Blade 20 Play outperforms most Bluetooth speakers. The Smart LED lighting effects sync to the rhythm of your music, turning any space into a party zone. At night, the 50MP main camera + 20MP night vision sensor ensures you see the unseen, capturing every detail in the darkest environments. Whether exploring the outdoors or navigating city nights, the Blade 20 Play keeps everything in clear view. With a 10,300mAh battery and 33W fast charging, it’s the ultimate all-in-one device for power, style, and adventure.

2. The Most Innovative 5G Smart Phones in the Industry – Doogee Dare Different

Moment Series – The First Project Smartphone With Ultra-thin Body

Doogee Moment60, Moment60 Pro, and Moment60 Max allow users to project images, videos, and documents onto any flat surface when camping, making it an idetool for presentations, entertainment, and sharing content on the go. It is also famous for its silicon anode large battery.

M60 The First Ultra-thin Projector Phone for Business Elite

The Doogee Moment60, Moment60 Pro, and Moment60 Max are versatile devices that enable users to project images, videos, and documents onto any flat surface, making them perfect for camping trips, presentations, entertainment, and on-the-go content sharing. These models are also renowned for their silicon anode large batteries, which provide exceptional power and longevity.

Note59 Series: 5G Higher Speed, Larger Battery, Slimmer Body

The Note59 Series redefines the 5G smartphone experience with high performance, an ultra-thin design, and long-lasting power. Equipped with the T8200 2.3GHz 6nm processor, Android 15, and a stunning 6.75-inch HD+ 120Hz display, these smartphones deliver seamless multitasking, fluid visuals, and an optimized user experience. b

Note59 Pro+ The Ultimate Performance Beast in the Note 59 Series

As the most powerful model in the Note59 Series, the Note59 Pro+ is built for users who demand top-tier performance and expansive storage. With 12GB RAM + 512GB storage (expandable to 2TB), it ensures lightning-fast performance and ample space for all your apps, games, and files. The T8200 2.3GHz 6nm processor combined with Android 15 guarantees smooth multitasking and efficiency. Its 6.75-inch HD+ display with 120Hz high refresh rate delivers ultra-smooth visuals, while the 50MP+8MP camera setup captures stunning photos with clarity and detail. Despite its powerhouse specs, the Note 59 Pro+ remains ultra-thin at just 8.6mm, making it a sleek yet powerful device.

3. Top 14 & 13-inch Large-screen Tablets in the Industry

DOOGEE’s tablets are made for everyone and every need. With the biggest screens yet – 13 inches (Tab E3 Pro) and 14 inches (Tab E3 Max) – plus loads of storage and battery life, they’re great for both fun and study, and won’t break the bank. They’re perfect for business folks and students alike, thanks to their stylish look and easy portability.

Tab E3 Max: Large-screen Tablets of DOOGEE

The 14-inch Tab E3 Max is built for business pros. It offers a big screen, plenty of storage, and a battery that lasts all day. Whether you’re juggling multiple tasks or handling big files, this tablet can keep up. It’s your go-to for work in the office or on the move.

4. Merge Smart Wearables with Health & Fitness for a New You

Rugged Tech for Active Lifestyles – Engineered for adventurers and fitness enthusiasts, Doogee’s wearables merge military-grade durability, water resistance, and long-lasting battery life with advanced health tracking, GPS navigation, and smart alerts. Sleek, ergonomic designs deliver toughness and tech—empowering you to thrive in any environment.

For outdoor explorers, the G01 is the ultimate companion, featuring GPS navigation and Bluetooth calling to keep you connected wherever you go. Its 1.95-inch display (240×282) offers clear visibility, while the Realtek 8773EWE chip and BT 5.3 ensure seamless connectivity and precise tracking on every journey.

If you prefer a premium experience, the D32FA elevates smartwatch design with its AMOLED display and dynamic effects, housed in a sleek aluminum alloy body that perfectly balances durability and elegance.

For fitness tracking and everyday convenience, the D43(GPS)/D43B (GPS) smartwatches feature a vivid 1.43-inch AMOLED display, ensuring crystal-clear fitness data at a glance. Meanwhile, the D39B, a stylish women’s smartwatch with an AMOLED display, serves as both a fashionable accessory and a practical fitness tracker.

The Canton Fair & 2025 Global Sources Mobile Electronics – Encountering DOOGEE’s Difference

DOOGEE’s presence at the Canton Fair and 2025 Global Sources Mobile Electronics underscores its dedication to nurturing innovation and collaboration in the technology sector. The brand is keen to engage with industry partners, media representatives, and consumers, sharing its vision for the future and investigating new avenues for growth.

As the two tech extravaganzas draw closer, DOOGEE is poised to greet attendees from across the globe at its exhibition space. The brand is set to display its latest offerings and is enthusiastic about participating in conversations that will influence the direction of mobile technology.

For more information about the products or discounts, please visit our official website at [http://www.doogee.com], or follow us on Facebook, YouTube and Tiktok.

Click Here to Get Further Information:

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Doogee/videos

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@doogee.global

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/doogee

Business Collaboration: pr@doogee.com

About Doogee

DOOGEE, founded in 2009 with the brand DOOGEE, mainly offers smartphones, tablets, rugged phones, and smart wearables, continuously breaking through technical barriers with 300 patents. Our business covers R&D, design, production, marketing, and retail, selling through 60+ countries, including 45 countries in Europe, 12 countries in South America, and 5 countries in Southeast Asia. In 2024, the sales amount exceeded 2 billion yuan in 2023. Doogee is the top No.1 in the rugged phone industry, the top 10th Chinese cross-border e-commerce brand in the digital category, and the top 35th of the Chinese Top 100 cross-border e-commerce brand.