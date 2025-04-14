Hankook Tire Powers the 2025 Miami E-Prix to a Thrilling Finish in Formula E Season 11

GEN3 Evo iON Race Tire Shines Under Unpredictable Course Conditions

The GEN3 Evo iON Race tire showcases unwavering performance under complex track conditions from high-speed straights to technical corners

Hankook Tire strengthens local motorsport fan engagement through its ‘Hankook X FE Tube Shop’ pop-up and ‘Fan Village’ activation

The 2025 Monaco E-Prix is scheduled for May 3-4 as the next double-header race for Rounds 6 and 7

MIAMI, April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Hankook Tire & Technology (Co-CEOs Jong-sun Ahn and Sanghoon Lee), a leading global tire company under Hankook & Company Group and the official partner of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship (hereafter Formula E), celebrated the successful conclusion of the 2025 Miami E-Prix, the adrenaline-charged fifth round of Season 11, held on April 12 (local time) at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Miami, Florida, USA.



Hankook Tire Sponsored Formula E 2025, Miami E-Prix Successfully Concluded

All 22 drivers who competed in the race delivered explosive performances and engaged in fierce wheel-to-wheel battles on the Homestead-Miami Speedway — a circuit defined by blistering straights and sudden technical corners. Amidst the fierce competition, the GEN3 Evo iON Race tire, Formula E’s official electric racing tire, once again emerged as a game-changer in race strategy by exemplifying outstanding stability, with consistent grip and agile handling under extreme racing conditions.

Pascal Wehrlein of TAG Heuer Porsche stormed to victory in Round 5 with an impressive 26-point lead. Lucas di Grassi of Lola Yamaha ABT edged out the competition for second place, followed by António Félix da Costa of TAG Heuer Porsche, who rounded out the podium after a hard-fought race to the finish.

In the team championship standings, TAG Heuer Porsche maintains the lead, with Nissan and NEOM McLaren closely trailing, with 79 points and 67 points respectively, intensifying the fight for the crown as the season gains momentum.

Beyond the racetrack, the ‘Hankook X FE Tube Shop’ pop-up store, held from April 9 to 11 on Miami Beach, wrapped up a successful run with strong local engagement — from tire-shaped float rentals and a heavy tire-flipping challenge to an oversized GEN3 Evo iON Race tire installation and photo zones. A steady stream of families and beachgoers flocked to the experience, boosting awareness of Hankook as a unified global brand.

Hankook Tire also operated an immersive brand exhibition in the ‘Fan Village’ for Formula E spectators, showcasing its full iON product lineup — the world’s first dedicated EV tire range — along with the GEN3 Evo iON Race tire. The live showcase invited North American fans to experience Hankook Tire’s leading EV tire technology firsthand.

All eyes now turn to the 2025 Monaco E-Prix, scheduled for May 3 to 4. First established in 1929, the historic Circuit de Monaco — winding through the steep hills and sharp corners of Monte Carlo’s city streets along the Mediterranean coast — is recognized as one of the most iconic and technically demanding street circuits in the Formula E calendar.