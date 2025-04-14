LambdaTest Launches HyperExecute MCP Server to Automate Testing Setups with AI

This new AI-native feature transforms test orchestration, making test setup effortless, intelligent, and exceptionally faster.

NOIDA, India and SAN FRANCISCO, April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — LambdaTest, a unified agentic AI and cloud engineering platform, today announced the launch of the HyperExecute MCP Server, a cutting-edge enhancement to its AI-native test orchestration platform, HyperExecute. This new update introduces the Model Context Protocol (MCP), significantly streamlining automated testing workflows and reducing setup time from hours or weeks to mere minutes.

By integrating MCP, HyperExecute enables AI models to interact autonomously with digital tools, enhancing the speed, efficiency, and simplicity of automated test configurations. Developers and QA teams can automatically analyze project structures, generate precise test commands, and create customized YAML configurations without manual effort.

HyperExecute MCP Server further enhances productivity through real-time insights into test executions and effective management of testing workflows, facilitating seamless continuous integration and delivery. To ease onboarding, LambdaTest also integrated Agentic RAG inside the HyperExecute MCP server. If the user needs help at any point, they could just ask the agent which would fetch answers from the HyperExecute docs directly.

“HyperExecute MCP Server represents a significant leap forward for the quality engineering industry,” said Asad Khan, CEO and Co-Founder of LambdaTest. “We’re not only enhancing the speed and accuracy of testing but also fundamentally simplifying workflows so developers can focus more on innovation and less on setup complexities. Our MCP Server isn’t just another testing tool; it’s a paradigm shift. By automating complex configurations through intelligent AI interactions, we’re redefining what’s possible in test automation—making it faster, smarter, and universally accessible,” he added.

With this launch, LambdaTest continues its commitment to simplifying software testing, improving collaboration, and ensuring superior product quality from development through release. HyperExecute is already redefining test automation by executing tests up to 70% faster than traditional grids, and now, with HyperExecute MCP servers, LambdaTest aims to amplify the Developer Experience and Testing efficiency to the next scale.

About LambdaTest

LambdaTest is an AI-native, omnichannel software quality platform that empowers businesses to accelerate time to market through intelligent, cloud-based test authoring, orchestration, and execution. With over 15,000 customers and 2.3 million+ users across 130+ countries, LambdaTest is the trusted choice for modern software testing.

Browser & App Testing Cloud: Enables manual and automated testing of web and mobile apps across 10,000+ browsers, real devices, and OS environments, ensuring cross-platform consistency.

HyperExecute: An AI-native test execution and orchestration cloud that runs tests up to 70% faster than traditional grids, offering smart test distribution, automatic retries, real-time logs, and seamless CI/CD integration.

KaneAI: The world’s first GenAI-native testing agent, leveraging LLMs for effortless test creation, intelligent automation, and self-evolving test execution. It integrates directly with Jira, Slack, GitHub, and other DevOps tools.

For more information, please visit https://lambdatest.com