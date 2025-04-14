Vobile Completes Acquisition of Pex

Expanding Leadership in Music Copyright Identification

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Vobile, a global leader in digital content protection and transaction services, today announced it has completed its acquisition of Pex, a leading technology provider of audio content identification.

The acquisition enhances Vobile’s services for the music industry and strengthens its position as the global solution provider for digital audio and video content protection and monetization. The Pex team has joined Vobile subsequent to the acquisition.

“Vobile has been at the forefront of helping global entertainment companies to protect and monetize their content in a rapidly evolving digital landscape,” said Yangbin Wang, Chairman and CEO of Vobile. “By integrating Pex’s advanced audio technologies, we are expanding our service capabilities to meet the growing needs of rightsholders, especially as generative AI reshapes the future of creativity.”

“Joining Vobile marks an exciting new chapter,” said Amadea Choplin, Chief Operating Officer at Pex. “Together at Vobile, we can make an even greater impact for our clients.”

About Vobile

Vobile is a worldwide leader in digital content protection and transaction services for premium entertainment companies, platforms, sports leagues, music labels, and publishers. Our industry-leading SaaS solutions for copyright protection and content monetization, powered by AI technologies, make creative content more valuable. For more information about Vobile and its solutions, visit www.vobile.com

About Pex

Pex is the trusted global leader in content identification technology and UGC data, powering copyright compliance at the speed and scale of the Internet. With Pex’s advanced identification technology, rightsholders can monitor and capitalize on the content they own. Pex believes in attribution for all and is on a mission to enable the fair and transparent use of copyrighted works online.

