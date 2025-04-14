WuXi Biologics Wins Five Asia-Pacific Biopharma Excellence Awards

SHANGHAI, April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — WuXi Biologics (“WuXi Bio”) (2269.HK), a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO), announced that it has received five awards at the 2025 Asia-Pacific Biopharma Excellence Awards (ABEA) ceremony. This also marks the seventh time that the company has been recognized by the organizer.

Best Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization Award

Best Aseptic Fill-Finish & Packaging CMO of the Year

Best Aseptic Fill-Finish & Packaging Supplier Award: Drug Delivery Systems

Best New Modalities Manufacturing Company

Best Bioprocessing Supplier Award: Cell Line Development & Characterization

WuXi Biologics is committed to advancing integrated technology platforms that accelerate biologics discovery, development, and manufacturing. It has one of the largest portfolios of complex biologics in the industry, including 151 bispecifics & multispecifics, 194 ADCs, 80 fusion proteins and 24 vaccines.The development time for monoclonal antibody projects from DNA to Investigational New Drug (IND) application has been shortened to 9 months, with a recent autoimmune disease project completed in just 6 months. By leveraging single-use technology (SUT), the company scaled manufacturing from 4,000 to 16,000 liters across its global facilities, achieving a 99% success rate (2022-2024). Given the equivalent scale, the SUT manufacturing costs are comparable to those of stainless steel systems. These milestones are underpinned by its world-class quality systems, which have ensured a 100% success rate in Pre-License Inspections (PLI) and have passed 42 inspections by global regulatory agencies, including 22 conducted by the U.S. FDA and EMA.

WuXi Biologics’ high-yielding mammalian cell line platform WuXia™ (up to about 11 g/L) has been widely accepted in the industry and regulatory agencies worldwide. It has generated over 900 cell lines expressing monoclonal and bispecific antibodies, fusion proteins, enzymes and other recombinant proteins for clinical and commercial manufacturing. It has also launched WuXiaADCC Plus™, a superior-performing and high-yielding mammalian cell line platform for the development and manufacturing of afucosylated antibodies to elicit an enhanced ADCC response, and WuXia RidGS™, a high-yield glutamine synthetase (GS)-knockout CHO expression system, catering to the diverse needs of global clients.

WuXi Biologics delivers advanced drug product (DP) development services for biologics, vaccines and small molecule parenterals. Its capabilities include the development of liquid, frozen, and lyophlized dosage forms, complemented by proficiency in diverse container closure systems (CCS) that include vials and combination products such as pre-filled syringes (PFS), PFS with needle safety devices (NSD) and autoinjectors. Furthermore, the company operates multiple state-of-the-art DP manufacturing facilities for the formulation, filling, labelling, and packaging of biotherapeutics, vaccines, placebo and parenterals filled into either liquid or lyophilized dosage forms.

Dr. Chris Chen, CEO of WuXi Biologics, commented, “The numerous accolades earned by WuXi Biologics stand as a powerful testament to the value we deliver to global clients and the broader industry. Through our relentless pursuit of excellence, uncompromising quality standards, visionary leadership, and the dedication of our talented global team, we remain steadfast in enabling partners to accelerate groundbreaking therapies—bringing life-changing treatments to patients around the world.”

Sponsored by IMAPAC, a leading consulting firm in the biopharmaceutical industry, the ABEA seeks to recognize the outstanding achievements of top leaders in biomanufacturing, biologistics and clinical trials, applauding extraordinary leaders and trendsetters of today, and inspiring innovators of tomorrow. Finalists for each award category are shortlisted based on the volume of nominations received and a rigorous internal evaluation of merit. The ultimate winners are determined by votes from the global biopharma community, ensuring an unbiased and industry-driven outcome.

About WuXi Biologics

WuXi Biologics (stock code: 2269.HK) is a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) offering end-to-end solutions that enable partners to discover, develop and manufacture biologics – from concept to commercialization – for the benefit of patients worldwide.

With over 12,000 skilled employees in China, the United States, Ireland, Germany and Singapore, WuXi Biologics leverages its technologies and expertise to provide customers with efficient and cost-effective biologics discovery, development and manufacturing solutions. As of December 31, 2024, WuXi Biologics is supporting 817 integrated client projects, including 21 in commercial manufacturing (excluding COVID CMO projects).

WuXi Biologics regards sustainability as the cornerstone of long-term business growth. The company continuously drives green technology innovations to offer advanced end-to-end Green CRDMO solutions for its global partners while consistently achieving excellence in Environment, Social and Governance (ESG). Committed to creating shared value, it collaborates with all stakeholders to foster positive social and environmental impacts and promote responsible practices that empower the entire value chain.

