Yiren Digital Partners with klikUMKM to Deliver AI-Driven Financial Solutions Across Indonesia

BEIJING, April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) (“Yiren Digital”), an AI-powered platform providing a comprehensive suite of financial and lifestyle services in China, today announced the formation of a strategic joint venture (the “JV”) with PT. Pinjaman Kemakmuran Rakyat (“klikUMKM”) and PT. Artha Digital Investama, member of Artha Graha Network (altogether “AG Network”). AG Network is a leading Indonesian conglomerate with businesses in finance, retail, agriculture, telecommunications, and manufacturing. The partnership combines Yiren Digital’s cutting-edge financial technology expertise and AG Network’s deep local market knowledge to develop innovative digital solutions, addressing the growing demand for accessible financial services and inclusive finance in Southeast Asia’s largest economy.

Under the collaboration, Yiren Digital will integrate its AI-driven capabilities and proprietary technologies into the JV’s operations, including advanced risk management algorithms, automated customer service platforms, and data-driven marketing solutions. The technological foundation will enable the platform to scale efficiently and deliver secure, customer-centric financial services tailored to the Indonesian market.

The JV will also capitalize on AG Network’s established local market presence and regulatory expertise, which includes compliance with local regulatory requirements and a nuanced understanding of domestic market dynamics. AG Network’s support is expected to expedite regulatory approvals and ensure swift market entry for the JV.

The JV is expected to commence operation in the second half of 2025.

Beyond the JV, the partnership aims to explore additional technology collaborations, supporting AG Network’s broader digital transformation initiatives across its diverse business portfolio.

Mr. Ning Tang, Chairman and CEO of Yiren Digital, commented: “The partnership with AG Network marks a significant milestone in our international expansion strategy. It underscores our AI capabilities in credit financing and our ability to deploy these technologies at scale. I am confident that this collaboration will drive financial and technological innovation in Indonesia’s market of 281 million people, fostering greater financial inclusion.”