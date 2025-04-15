DuRoBo Debuts First Product: Krono–Your ePaper Focus Hub

NEW YORK, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — DuRoBo, a Dutch technology company, has introduced its debut product, Krono—an AI-powered ePaper focus hub. This Android-based e-ink device combines the capabilities of an e-reader, note-keeper, and audio player. It has now been pre-launched on Indiegogo.



DuRoBo Krono

This slab-like device, offered in black and white, features a distinctive axis on the back, adorned with breathing lights and a knob at the left end. The overall design gives a mechanical aesthetic. Krono’s UI, in line with its ePaper focus hub positioning, showcases a clean geometric style, with occasional playful visual elements scattered across various interfaces, creating a refreshing and enduring appeal.

Krono’s crowdfunding campaign highlights three primary functionalities: read, record, and listen, each optimized by AI integration for improved performance and usability.

The reading experience, a key strength of ePaper devices, is enhanced by a lightweight, portable body, suitable for on-the-go readers or those enjoying leisurely reading at home. Spark, a notable feature, serves as a note-taking and memo tool. It supports both voice and text input—voice for quickly capturing spontaneous ideas or to-do items, and text for detailed editing and refining of thoughts. Unlike typical E Ink devices focused on reading, Durobo Krono offers a dedicated Music function, expanding its use beyond text to include audio content.

One important advantage of the device is that it runs on an open Android system, allowing users to download apps for reading, podcasts, music, and communication, ensuring a fully personalized user experience.

Overall, the fusion of ePaper, Android, and AI positions Krono as a unique offering, combining a comfortable display, the flexibility of an open system, and AI-powered reading and audio capabilities. It’s expected that Krono can provide a novel experience previously unseen in ePaper products.

About DuRoBo

DuRoBo is a Dutch tech company specializing in ePaper products, including eReaders, tablets, and monitors. With a robust supply chain, exceptional hardware and software development capabilities, and original design expertise, DuRoBo operates across consumer products, industry solutions, and customized collaborations. More information can be found at https://www.durobo.com/