Empowering FMCG Brand Growth Through Retailer Engagement

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — For small and local Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) brands, gaining access to rural and urban retail markets remains a major challenge. Challenges such as limited distribution, high marketing costs, and tough shelf competition often restrict these brands to their immediate communities.



Ninja Mart’s Kongsi Rezeki, Kongxi Huat! campaign helped partner brands reach 8,500+ small retailers nationwide, boosting sales by 37%.

Through Ninja Mart’s Kongsi Rezeki, Kongxi Huat! Campaign, which ran from January to March 2025, Ninja Mart – Ninja Van Malaysia’s distribution arm – collaborated with Indofood, Julie’s, Yupi, Cricket, Yokefood, and MIWA to help the brands reach over 8,500 independent retailers, expanding their market presence beyond major hypermarkets and into smaller grocery stores and convenience outlets across Malaysia. On average, the brands saw a 37% increase in sales during the campaign.

“At Ninja Mart, we recognise that FMCG brands, especially smaller and local players, breaking into the retail market isn’t just about distribution, but about building relationships and visibility. Through this initiative, we helped brands expand into new retail spaces and empowered them with data-driven insights, direct retailer engagement, and targeted marketing strategies. By bridging the gap between brands and independent retailers, we’re creating a more connected retail ecosystem in Malaysia,” said Matthew Sequerah Lee, Head of Ninja Mart Malaysia.

With a focus on direct brand-to-retailer engagement, the campaign delivered a measurable impact for participating brands:

Spend & Win Campaign – Ninja Mart , in collaboration with brand partners, rewarded retailers with 100 exclusive prizes.

– , in collaboration with brand partners, rewarded retailers with 100 exclusive prizes. Retail Point of Sale Materials (POSM) & Goodie Bag Distribution – Tailored POSM and sampling initiatives drove product trials, boosting conversions and retailer confidence.

– Tailored POSM and sampling initiatives drove product trials, boosting conversions and retailer confidence. Brand Focus Weeks – Dedicated promotional periods with promotions and custom POSM materials in key retail stores enhanced brand visibility and sales.

– Dedicated promotional periods with promotions and custom POSM materials in key retail stores enhanced brand visibility and sales. Urban Brand Tour – On-ground engagement connected brands with retailers, offering firsthand sales insights and strengthening relationships.

– On-ground engagement connected brands with retailers, offering firsthand sales insights and strengthening relationships. Data-Driven Brand Collaboration – Monthly performance reports provided brands with insights on sales, market coverage, and retailer feedback for strategic growth.

How Brands Benefitted from Retail Expansion Strategy

Indofood faced challenges with product availability and brand awareness in Malaysia. Its early focus on Modern Trade (supermarkets and large chains) limited its reach into General Trade (independent shops and mini-marts), especially in rural areas with strong growth potential. Ninja Mart addressed this by refining Indofood’s distribution strategy, from effectively bridging the gap in availability and accessibility.

“Ninja Mart has transformed our approach to General Trade by bringing the structure and efficiency of modern trade into a fragmented market. Their data-driven strategies, extensive retail network, and tailored campaigns have significantly expanded our reach and boosted sales. We trust Ninja Mart as one of the key partners in driving Indofood’s growth in Malaysia,” said Steven Lim, Key Account Manager from Indofood (M) Food Industries Sdn Bhd.

Yupi faced challenges with network distribution and market penetration, particularly within the General Trade segment, which includes grocery outlets across rural and semi-urban areas. Though demand was growing, gaps in coverage and logistical challenges restricted national expansion.

“Ninja Mart has transformed Yupi’s presence across Malaysia. With their robust distribution network and deep expertise in on-the-ground sales, they’ve ensured that Yupi products are not only available but flourishing in both urban and rural markets. Their data-driven approach, flawless execution, and strong collaboration with Delfi has enabled us to reach more retailers and consumers than ever before. Thanks to this partnership, Yupi is now more accessible to Malaysians nationwide,” mentioned by an Executive Office representative, Delfi Marketing Sdn Bhd.

For smaller FMCG brands, growth goes beyond delivery but relationships, visibility, and insights. By combining logistics expertise, retailer engagement, and data-driven strategies, Ninja Mart is helping brands scale in ways that traditional distribution models often overlook.