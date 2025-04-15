French May Arts Festival 2025, French GourMay Food and Wine Festival 2025 Holds Successful Press Conference to Commemorate This Year’s Programmes

Hong Kong’s May mega event bolsters East-West cultural bonds

with the best of French art, cinema, circus, music, dance, theatre and gastronomy

HONG KONG, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The French May Arts Festival (French May) 2025 and the French GourMay Food and Wine Festival 2025 (French GourMay) held a press conference today (15 April) at The Peninsula Hong Kong, officiated by esteemed guests, government officials, and key members of the arts and culture community. Supported by The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust alongside other patrons and partners, French May this year presents more than 60 programmes running from 15 March to 13 July. It hopes to enrich and enliven audiences with the best of French culture and heritage, bolstering cultural bridges between East and West. As Hong Kong’s signature mega events in May, the festivals have successfully bridged Hong Kong, French, and Western cultures since 1993, reaching over 20 million attendees across three decades and attracting 350,000 annually, including tourists and locals alike. Their success affirms Hong Kong’s status as a highly regarded hub where global arts and culture gather, and new creative iterations are made possible through innovative cross-cultural collaborations.

At the press conference, among those honored were sponsors such as the Mega Arts and Cultural Events Fund of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region; the Major Partner, The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust, which has supported the festival for the 14th consecutive year; and Grand Patrons including BNP Paribas, First Initiative Foundation, Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking, Crédit Agricole Group, Indosuez, Van Cleef & Arpels, The Peninsula Hong Kong, Wheelock Properties (Hong Kong) Limited, and Chinachem Group. Their commitment to the arts and culture in Hong Kong plays a vital role in the success and sustainability of the festivals.

The press conference was officiated by Ms. Vivian Sum Fong Kwang, JP, Permanent Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism; Mrs. Christile Drulhe, Consul General of France in Hong Kong and Macau; Ms. Winnie Yip, Head of Charities (Culture, Sports and Community Engagement) of The Hong Kong Jockey Club; Mrs. Mignonne Cheng, Co-Chairperson of the Board of French May Arts Festival; Ms. Karena Lam, Ambassador of French May Arts Festival; Mr. Xavier Mahé, Executive Director of French May Arts Festival; Mr. Bertrand Quevremont, Director of Business France, French Trade Commission in Hong Kong and Director of French GourMay Food & Wine Festival; and Ms. Anne-Sophie Nicolas, Chef Ambassador of French GourMay Festival and Chef de cuisine at Gaddi’s, The Peninsula Hong Kong. The guests shared their insightful perspectives on the significance of the festivals in fostering cultural exchange and community engagement.

Ms. Vivian Sum Fong Kwang, JP, Permanent Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism, said: ‘With the clear support in the National 14th Five-Year Plan, Hong Kong aspires to become the East–meets–West centre for international cultural exchange. And I must thank French May for your commitment to creating a platform for arts and cultural exchange, and bringing about opportunities for the industry and community. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the Consulate General of France in Hong Kong, and all the collaborating organisations and artists that work together to bring this year’s Festival to life.’

Mrs. Christile Drulhe, Consul General of France in Hong Kong and Macau, said: ‘The French May Arts Festival is back for its 32nd edition, ready to enchant Hong Kong with a vibrant showcase of French culture. The festival’s rich programme features outstanding exhibitions and performances across disciplines. Thanks to the invaluable support of our friends, partners, patrons, and the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, French May continues to build cultural bridges and enrich everyday life through the arts.’

Ms. Winnie Yip, Head of Charities (Culture, Sports and Community Engagement) of The Hong Kong Jockey Club, said: ‘This is our 14th year as a Major Partner of the French May Arts Festival, collaborating with the Consulate-General of France in Hong Kong and Macao as well as the Association Culturelle France-Hong Kong to bring the splendour of French art and culture to our vibrant city. the Club’s Charities Trust is one of the world’s leading charity donors and dedicated to building a culturally vibrant Hong Kong, enriching lives and promoting social inclusion through art-related initiatives. The Club will continue to support many more world-class exhibitions and multi-art-form programmes, in our endeavour to enhance our city’s cultural vitality.’

Mrs. Mignonne Cheng, Co-Chairperson of the Board of French May Arts Festival, said: ‘Since 1993, our French May Arts Festival has become synonymous with the bonds of creativity and collaboration between France and Hong Kong. This year’s highlight programme, ‘The Hong Kong Jockey Club Series: Picasso for Asia—A Conversation’, an incredible joint effort between Musée national Picasso-Paris and M+, opened its doors on March 14 to great critical acclaim around the world. Besides this exhibition, we have prepared a kaleidoscope of more than 60 programmes taking place all over Hong Kong in the next couple of months. We invite everyone to immerse in this rich Festival experience and share in the joys of creativity.’

Ms. Anne-Sophie Nicolas, Chef Ambassador of French GourMay Festival and Chef de Cuisine of the Michelin-starred Gaddi’s at The Peninsula Hong Kong, said: ‘French GourMay has long been a bridge connecting the essence of French gastronomy and the vibrant culinary scene of Hong Kong and Macau. This year’s theme highlights the diversity of French spirits, from Cognac to Calvados. These spirits are not only drinks that can be sipped neat or mixed in cocktails, but they are also key ingredients in French culinary traditions, enhancing the flavours and aromas in myriad dishes. During this year’s festival, we will offer a special lunch menu featuring five creations infused with French spirits. This menu will be available from May 2 to 31 at Gaddi’s.’

Ms. Karena Lam, French May Arts Festival Ambassador, said: ‘I am delighted to support the French May Arts Festival in promoting art and cultural activities for these 13 years. The programmes this year shine a spotlight on East-meets-West. The connections and exchanges between France and Hong Kong have been deep since the early days, and French May has been very crucial in bringing the best of French culture and arts to Hong Kong.’

French May Arts Festival

Themed “Vive L’art’ – In Art We Live”, the 32nd edition of French May promises a vibrant celebration of art and culture, featuring an international cast of talent from Hong Kong SAR and France collaborating on programmes spanning the genres of art, cinema, circus, music, dance, theatre and gastronomy. Highlight programmes include:

The Hong Kong Jockey Club Series: Picasso for Asia—A Conversation Dates: 15 March – 13 July 2025 Venue: West Gallery, M+ French GourMay Food and Wine Festival Dates: 1 – 31 May 2025 Le Bal Dates: 9 – 11, 13 – 18 May 2025 Venue: Parade Ground, Tai Kwun Gautier Capuçon plays Shostakovich Dates: 8 – 9 May 2025 Venue: Concert Hall, Hong Kong Cultural Centre Trio Wanderer Hong Kong Début Dates: 14 & 17 May 2025 Venue: Concert Hall, Hong Kong City Hall French May Cinema Programme Dates: 20 May – 4 June 2025 Venues: Broadway Circuit and other cinemas Corps extrêmes Dates: 30 May – 1 June 2025 Venue: Grand Theatre, Xiqu Centre Giselle Dates: 30 May – 8 June 2025 Venue: Grand Theatre, Hong Kong Cultural Centre Jazz Female Duo – Paris Rendezvous Date: 6 June 2025 Venue: Concert Hall, Hong Kong City Hall Erik Truffaz – Rollin’ & Clap! Date: 7 June 2025 Venue: Concert Hall, Hong Kong City Hall Echoes of the Heart Date: 14 June 2025 Venue: Concert Hall, Hong Kong Cultural Centre Souvenirs Dates: 14 – 15 June 2025 Venue: Theatre, Sheung Wan Civic Centre

French GourMay Food and Wine Festival

Participants also enjoyed a Food & Spirits Experience organised by French GourMay offering a selection of top spirits and delicacies from France, designed to enhance the festive atmosphere and reflect the cultural connections celebrated throughout the festival.

The 16th edition of French GourMay Food and Wine Festival unveils the soul of French culinary culture and art-de-vivre – French spirits, a testament to the perfect union of terroir mastery and human ingenuity. From the amber glow of Cognac to the delicate whispers of Calvados, each sip is a journey through time and tradition. This May, French GourMay invites all gourmets in Hong Kong and Macau to embark on a triple exploration of French spirits and liquors through our extensive network of partners.

a. Restaurant offers

From Michelin-starred establishments to cozy bistros, participating restaurants are crafting exclusive menus that elevate French spirits. Savour Armagnac-glazed duck breast at fine dining venues, indulge in Calvados-infused crème brûlée at casual eateries, or experience flambée at modern fusion kitchens.

b. Bar-hopping programme

Bars will take centre stage with innovative cocktails blending French spirits with a symphony of flavours. In collaboration with Whisky Magazine, French GourMay debuts a citywide bar-hopping adventure: enthusiasts can explore exceptional mixology talent and hidden cocktail destinations to sample crafted cocktails while collecting stamps at each location. These collected stamps may be redeemed for premium rewards!

c. Retailer promotions

Throughout the festive month, numerous wine merchants, gourmet shops and online platforms will provide special offers on French spirits and gourmet products. These diverse, exclusive offers are designed to appeal to discerning connoisseurs while remaining accessible to casual enthusiasts of French gastronomy.

d. Education events

The festival presents an exclusive opportunity to explore French spirits through expert-led tastings and culinary workshops. Select learning centers will decode the craftsmanship behind iconic French liquors while demonstrating their versatile applications in gastronomy. Participants will gain privileged access to rare vintages and professional techniques typically reserved for industry insiders.

e. French GourMay Markets

Mark your calendars: the French GourMay Market events, organised in collaboration with Chinachem Group, will enliven Central Market (1-5 May) and Nina Mall (6-8 June) respectively in early May and early June. Immerse yourself in French flavours with gourmet stalls, live cooking demos, and curated spirit tastings!

For further details about French GourMay’s Spirits UP! theme and Chef Ambassador Anne-Sophie Nicolas, please refer to the Appendix.

French May presented programmes tickets are available at URBTIX starting from April 16. More detailed information for individual programmes and activities is available on the websites at www.frenchmay.com and www.frenchgourmay.com.

Please click here to download the high-resolution images.



The French May Arts Festival (French May) 2025 and the French GourMay Food and Wine Festival 2025 (French GourMay) held a press conference today. Officiating guests included (from left): Mr. Xavier Mahé, Executive Director of French May Arts Festival; Ms. Karena Lam, Ambassador of French May Arts Festival; Mrs. Christile Drulhe, Consul General of France in Hong Kong and Macau; Ms. Vivian Sum Fong Kwang, JP, Permanent Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism; Ms. Winnie Yip, Head of Charities (Culture, Sports and Community Engagement) of The Hong Kong Jockey Club; Mrs. Mignonne Cheng, Co-Chairperson of the Board of French May Arts Festival; Ms. Anne Sophie Nicolas, Chef Ambassador of French GourMay Festival and Chef de cuisine at Gaddi’s, The Peninsula Hong Kong; and Mr. Bertrand Quevremont, Director of Business France, French Trade Commission in Hong Kong and Director of French GourMay Food & Wine Festival.

About the French May Arts Festival

Established in 1993, French May is one of the largest cultural events in Asia. With about 100 programmes presented across two months, we showcase the most diversified art forms – from heritage and contemporary art, paintings and design to classical music and hip-hop dance, cinema and circus. It has become an iconic part of Hong Kong’s cultural scene, reaching over 200,000 visitors each year.

French May brings the arts to everyone, not only in cultural venues, but also in public spaces, shopping malls and more, inviting everyone across Hong Kong to enjoy art in their daily lives.

With the aim of promoting accessible arts for all, French May places a strong emphasis on education through outreach programmes, guided tours, workshops, masterclasses and free performances. The festival strives to reach the widest possible audience and contribute to education of the young and less-privileged, working closely with over 50 local institutions and organisations to establish barrier-free access to the arts.

About the French GourMay Food and Wine Festival

Being an important part of French May since 2009, French GourMay Food and Wine Festival (www.frenchgourmay.com), organized by French Trade Commission – Business France, has been celebrating and promoting the French food and wine culture in Hong Kong and Macau. It has become in a few years, thanks to a strong communication and involvement of the gourmet community, a major food and wine festival. Every year in May, French GourMay presents a different region (Midi-Pyrénées, Rhone Valley, Provence, Burgundy, Bordeaux, Alsace, Champagne, South of France), introducing and encouraging people to experience the dining culture in French style and letting go through an authentic French gastronomic journey through a network of more than 200 local partners.

Press Materials: Press Kit