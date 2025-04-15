JelloX Biotech Establishes US Research Base

To further advance oncology with technology, the biotech startup is setting up a 3D cancer pathology lab in the Phoenix-based Discovery Oasis biotech space.

PHOENIX, Ariz. and HSINCHU, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — JelloX Biotech Inc., a Taiwan-based startup at the forefront of cancer pathology, is announcing it will open a lab in the Discovery Oasis biotechnology space in Phoenix, Arizona.



JelloX Biotech Inc. provides a comprehensive 3D pathology platform and service, which can be rapidly implemented in standard pathology laboratories.

Contact JelloX at sales@jellox.com to explore partnerships and learn more about the company’s cutting-edge 3D pathology technology.

An expansive 120-acre development, Discovery Oasis is envisioned as a biotechnology corridor of collaboration to advance groundbreaking solutions to humanity’s most complex medical challenges. With around 1,100 square feet of space housing some of its most advanced equipment, JelloX will leverage its new lab for applying cutting-edge technologies like 3D imaging and AI to cancer pathology.

“Medical problems like cancer require many parties working together to create better treatments and patient care,” commented Dr. Yen-Yin Lin, CEO of JelloX. “With all the promise 3D pathology offers, we are thrilled to establish a research base in the US, particularly one where we can work hand-in-hand with other pioneering companies to fight cancer while contributing to the country’s leadership in biotech innovation.”

JelloX’s breakthrough 3D pathology technology

As the company’s research has consistently shown, the higher sensitivity of 3D methods has real implications for improving diagnosis and treatment in oncology. Traditional methods of tissue sampling offer limited information on a tumor. Methods using 3D pathology can not only identify cases previously classified as “false negatives” but also enable early cancer detection. This allows for earlier treatment initiation and greater precision.

Dr. Lin continued: “3D pathology can offer at least 50 times more information than conventional 2D methods, providing pathologists with a more comprehensive understanding of a tumor’s biology. The power of such a diagnostic tool lies in its ability to help pathologists stratify and personalize, matching the right patients with the right treatment at the right time. This ultimately leads to better prognosis, quality of life, and more patient-centered care.”

JelloX’s recent research collaborations with major healthcare institutions in Japan and Taiwan have consistently shown the value of 3D pathology across demographics and in a variety of cancers, including colorectal cancer, esophageal cancer, and HER2 detection in breast cancer.

In addition to the prospect of improving patient outcomes, JelloX’s 3D pathology technology has the potential to expand possibilities across healthcare stakeholders:

For physicians: This advanced diagnostic tool offers a more comprehensive patient data set and, when integrated with AI, helps reduce physician workloads.

For pharmaceutical companies and research institutions: The technology enhances companion diagnostics (CDx) for drug usage and serves as a valuable tool for new drug development.

For healthcare systems: 3D pathology optimizes medical resource allocation and minimizes unnecessary financial and healthcare burdens.

About JelloX Biotech Inc.

Based in Hsinchu, Taiwan, JelloX Biotech Inc. is a startup which focus on advancing cancer pathology through 3D digital imaging and AI technology.

For more information, please visit: https://jellox.com/en/home/