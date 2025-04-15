Paychex and Multiplier Partner to Help U.S. Businesses Scale Globally Amid Talent Shortages

NEW YORK, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — As U.S. businesses face growing challenges sourcing skilled talent locally, Paychex, a leading provider of HR and payroll services, and Multiplier, a global employment platform, today announced a strategic partnership to help U.S. businesses scale globally with confidence. As part of the collaboration, Multiplier is now a Premium Partner in the Paychex Marketplace — helping Paychex customers find a trusted solution for compliant global hiring.

Talent shortages across industries are making global hiring a strategic priority for U.S. businesses looking to stay competitive and scale efficiently. By partnering with Paychex and joining its curated Marketplace of pre-vetted HR solutions, Multiplier brings its global employment platform directly to HR and finance leaders already using Paychex to manage their domestic teams.

“Both Paychex and Multiplier are committed to making workforce management simpler, more compliant, and more human,” said Sagar Khatri, CEO of Multiplier. “While Paychex has built incredible trust helping U.S. businesses manage their people locally, Multiplier extends that capability globally. Our Premium Partner status reflects the confidence both companies place in delivering secure, compliant, and people-first HR experiences.”

As a Premium Partner in the Paychex Marketplace, Multiplier now provides Paychex customers with a proven path to global hiring. Through its Employer of Record (EOR), Agent of Record (AOR), and Global Payroll solutions, companies can hire and manage talent across more than 150 countries — handling everything from compliant contracts to payroll, taxes, and benefits in one unified platform.

“Global talent has become a growth lever for businesses of all sizes,” said Matthew Carr, Chief Revenue Officer at Multiplier. “Partnering with Paychex allows us to bring trusted global hiring solutions to customers right inside the platform they already use. It’s a powerful way to meet businesses where they are and help them expand into new markets with confidence.”

This visibility in Paychex’s ecosystem marks another step toward Multiplier’s mission of building a world without limits — where businesses can scale without borders and talent can contribute from anywhere. By embedding global employment capabilities inside a platform U.S. businesses already trust, Multiplier is removing barriers to international hiring and helping the world of work become truly borderless.

The Multiplier listing is now live in the Paychex Marketplace, offering businesses a trusted, strategic path to scaling global teams.

About Multiplier

Multiplier is a global employment platform for HR leaders and professionals who need an easy, fast, and cost-effective way to onboard, pay, and manage the best global talent across 150+ countries. Through best-in-class Global Payroll, Employer of Record (EOR) and compliance technology, person-to-person support, and hyper-local employee benefits, Multiplier empowers its customers to connect with the best talent and build a world of limitless opportunity.

About Paychex