SILVERSEA REVEALS MORE ON ITS HIGHLY ANTICIPATED SOUTHERNMOST HOTEL IN PUERTO WILLIAMS, CHILE, CREATING A NEW GATEWAY TO ANTARCTICA

MIAMI, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Silversea, the leading experiential luxury and expedition travel brand, has unveiled the first spaces and name of The Cormorant at 55 South, its new 150-room hotel in Puerto Williams, Chile, scheduled to open during the 2025/2026 Antarctica season. Upon completion, Silversea’s new hotel will create the most convenient, comfortable and seamless way to visit Antarctica.



“The Cormorant at 55 South is a tribute to the rich culture, breathtaking natural beauty, and storied history of Puerto Williams, immersing guests in their destination before embarking on their journey to Antarctica,” said Bert Hernandez, president, Silversea. “Every aspect of The Cormorant is thoughtfully designed with our guests in mind, ensuring a comfortable and uniquely Silversea experience. Each room offers panoramic views of Patagonia, and the hotel creates a deep connection to the local community, providing specially designed experiences that will allow our guests to begin their expeditions sooner than ever, all in uncompromised comfort.”

THE CORMORANT AT 55 SOUTH

The Cormorant is a nod to the unique location of the property at 55° S – making it the southernmost hotel on Earth – and an acknowledgement of the location’s history. Paying homage to Lakutaia, which is the indigenous Yahgan word for cormorant, the aquatic bird is a symbol of the seafarer and intended to bestow good fortune on guests embarking on their greatest adventure.

ROOMS DESIGNED TO IMMERSE GUESTS IN THE DESTINATION

The Cormorant will feature two distinct room views, including serene forest views and tranquil water vistas overlooking the Beagle Channel. This design brings guests closer to the breathtaking natural beauty of Patagonia, immersing them in the landscapes that define this region.

Each room is thoughtfully designed with expansive windows that frame sweeping views, filling the space with natural light and creating a seamless connection between indoor and outdoor spaces. The interiors feature warm wood tones and earthy elements, deepening the connection to the destination while creating an authentic and calming environment. To further this connection, every room will incorporate handcrafted items created by regional artisans, adding a unique touch that celebrates local and regional culture.

Welcoming guests from the moment they arrive will be The Cormorant’s own dedicated staff – all trained in The Silversea Way to provide the high level of service that is synonymous with Silversea.

ENHANCING THE EXPERIENCE THROUGH DESTINATION LEADERSHIP

The hotel will facilitate a uniquely frictionless journey to Antarctica, allowing guests to enjoy Silversea’s personalized service and warm hospitality throughout their entire experience. Silversea’s innovative six-day Antarctica Fly Cruise expeditions allow guests to fly over the Drake Passage, providing a shorter option without compromising on the time spent in the destination.

Having pioneered luxury expedition cruising in 2008, Silversea became the first travel brand to offer luxury Antarctica expeditions. With its experience in the region, Silversea now offers the most enriching and personalized adventures on the continent, with an industry-leading expedition team that comprises up to 28 experts in their field, knowledgeable kayak instructors, world-class onboard lectures and some of the highest Zodiac-to-guest ratios in the industry, among other enriching features.

Silversea’s expedition experts host guided walks ashore, identifying wildlife species, unique glacial and geological structures, and other fascinating features only found on an Antarctic expedition. Back on board, the team’s insightful lectures provide an overview of the day’s sightings and experiences.

FOLLOW ALONG WITH STORIES BY SILVERSEA

Silversea also announces the launch of Stories by Silversea, its new content series featuring authentic storytelling and resources. Today, Silversea is releasing the first two episodes, “Embrace the Unknown” and “A Legacy in the Making: Part 1.”

Designed to speak to the topics that matter most to its guests, Stories by Silversea will publish new content focusing on different topics, stories and moments unique to Silversea, establishing an important educational tool to learn more.

Included in the series will be a multi-part highlight on the development of The Cormorant at 55 South, including new resources and information, regular updates and a behind-the-scenes look at creating the southernmost hotel in the world.

For more information, please visit https://www.silversea.com/lp-fly-to-antarctica.html.

