Thermo Fisher Scientific Introduces the 5L DynaDrive Single-Use Bioreactor to Simplify and Accelerate Process Development and Help Bring Therapies to Market Faster

First-of-its-kind bench scale bioreactor enabling productivity, scalability and efficiency supporting reduced environmental impact

SINGAPORE, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., the world leader in serving science, today announced the 5L DynaDrive Single-Use Bioreactor (S.U.B.), designed to meet the evolving needs of modern bioprocessing. The 5L DynaDrive expands the company’s robust portfolio of bioreactors, offering seamless scalability from 1 to 5,000 liters and accelerating bench-scale process development, while facilitating the cost-effective transition from bench to commercialization with consistent reactor design and film across all scales.

“The introduction of the 5L DynaDrive marks a significant advancement in our commitment to helping customers maximize productivity and accelerate time to market,” said Ray Mercier, president of Thermo Fisher’s single-use technologies business. “With 25 years of experience in single-use technology, we are dedicated to meeting our customers’ evolving needs. Our trusted innovations provide seamless scalability and enhanced efficiency, enabling customers to streamline their bioprocessing workflows and successfully develop and commercialize life-saving therapies.”

“The launch of the 5L DynaDrive Single-Use Bioreactor furthers our commitment to customer centricity and operational excellence, driving easier scale-up and enhanced bioprocessing capabilities across APJ,” said Tony Acciarito, President of Thermo Fisher, Asia Pacific Japan. “This addition to our product portfolio will strengthen customer capabilities, accelerate access to life-saving therapies, and enable sustainable healthcare solutions tailored to the diverse needs of the region.”

The 5L DynaDrive single-use bioreactor is engineered to meet the diverse needs of large biopharma, Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs), and small biotech companies. Its user-friendly design and benchtop size enables use with the HyPerforma™ G3Lab Controller to provide exceptional scalability and scalable proof of concept, affordably. With a 27% increase in productivity compared to glass bioreactors, the 5L DynaDrive combines small size with high performance and offers effective scale-up with consistent design, software, and film across all sizes. The robust, reliable solution utilizes biobased films built on Thermo Fisher’s existing Aegis™ film offerings and BioTitan Retention Devices, enabling minimized product loss and more sustainability.

To learn more about Thermo Fisher’s DynaDrive portfolio, please visit www.thermofisher.com/dynadrive.

