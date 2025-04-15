TVS RACING GEARS UP FOR A THRILLING 2025 ARRC SEASON WITH A RACE-OPTIMIZED TVS APACHE RR 310

The championship kicks off at Thailand’s Chang International Circuit between April 25 & 27, marking the start of an action-packed six-round season.

SINGAPORE, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — TVS Racing is set to elevate the 2025 Idemitsu FIM Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC) by bringing a diverse set of top racers from across the globe, making the competition more intense than ever. Following three successful seasons, Season 4 of the TVS Asia One Make Championship (OMC) is poised to push the limits of both rider skill and machine performance. The championship will kick off at Thailand’s Chang International Circuit between April 25 & 27, marking the beginning of an action-packed six-round season. Building on its strong legacy, TVS Asia One Make Championship (OMC) will see participants from newer geographies — Spain, England, and Argentina — further enriching the championship with global talent and raising the level of competition. The 2025 season will also feature a race-omtimized TVS Apache RR 310, engineered for superior performance, ensuring riders stay at the forefront of competitive racing.

Backed by four decades of racing pedigree, TVS Racing continues to push the limits of performance and innovation. In 2023, the TVS Apache RR 310 set a new class top speed record of 215.9 kmph, and in 2024, it raised the bar with a top speed of 216 kmph—alongside new lap records at Thailand’s Chang International Circuit (1:48.33) and Malaysia’s Sepang International Circuit (2:20.80). The 2025 season holds special significance as TVS celebrates 20 years of the iconic Apache brand. Marking this milestone, the race-spec TVS Apache RR 310 features an enhanced aero package, increased power, and refined riding dynamics—offering racers a machine engineered for peak performance. With over 400,000 riders in the Apache Owners Group (AOG), the brand has also built a passionate global community, bringing the thrill of racing to both the streets and the track.

Commenting on the 2025 ARRC season, Vimal Sumbly, Head – Premium Business, TVS Motor Company said, “As we enter our fourth season at the Idemitsu FIM ARRC with the TVS Asia OMC, we are raising the bar once again with a race-optimized TVS Apache RR 310 and participation from diverse set of racers from new countries. With top racers from 12 nations and key performance enhancements to the TVS Apache RR 310—including an upgraded aero package, increased power, and refined riding dynamics—this season is set to push the boundaries of racing technology and competition. Our commitment to motorsport excellence continues to drive innovation, nurture global talent, and reinforce TVS Racing’s leadership in two-wheeler motorsport. The 2025 season promises to be the most competitive yet, and we look forward to seeing our racers showcase their skills and set new benchmarks on the track.”

Ron Hogg, Promotions Director of Two Wheels Motor Racing (TWMR) said, “TVS Asia has come a long way since its debut not only in accelerating the expansion of two-wheel industry within its target market but also in crafting and executing sportsmanship beyond excellence for the Asian motorsports. This is evident not only from the year-to-year performances between man versus machine but also in its effort to progressively alleviate its standards through a diversified entry list. For the riders, this practice is an excellent approach in helping them reevaluate their level of performances in the face of new rivalries while simultaneously pushing them beyond their existing benchmark for greater successes. As for ARRC, this ultimately aligns with our on-going mission of expanding beyond the existing demography of interest. This is what we hope to continue inculcating through this championship – a partnership that stimulates excitement while providing an enriching and valued adding experience for all. Season 2025 is about to kick-start and we are thrilled to watch as it unfolds.”

Race-Optimized TVS Apache RR 310 for Peak Performance

The 2025 TVS Apache RR 310 is engineered for even greater speed, agility, and control. Key performance upgrades include:

Increased engine power (+0.5 bhp) for improved acceleration and top speed across the race bikes.

Friction reduction technology through improved coating for optimized efficiency and durability.

Improved water-cooling efficiency enabled by aerodynamic enhancements for consistent performance under demanding conditions.

Further mid-season upgrades will take performance to the next level, featuring:

A more compact and lightweight design compared to the 2024 version, enabling better ride dynamics & ergonomics.

14% reduction in drag through improved aerodynamic efficiency for superior race performance

Modified gear ratios for enhanced cornering speed and precision.

Enhanced vehicle dynamics with an optimized rear suspension motion ratio

A Global Talent Pool for a More Competitive Season

This season, 15 elite riders from 12 countries will battle for championship glory. The lineup includes seven returning racers from the 2024 squad, three of whom are from India. They are joined by eight new promising racers, bringing fresh energy and an exciting challenge to the competition. The 2025 ARRC TVS Asia OMC rider lineup, includes:

Sl.No. Rider Name Country 1. Hiroki Ono Japan 2. MD Ramdan Rosli Malaysia 3. Sarthak Chavan India 4. Chiranth Viswanath India 5. Atih Kanghair Thailand 6. Kim Min Jae Korea 7. KY Ahamed India 8. Luis Miguel Spain 9. Hunter Corney Australia 10. Rendi Indonesia 11. Kanatat Jaiman Thailand 12. MD Haziq MD Fairues Malaysia 13. Leendro Paredes Philippines 14. Arysad Rusdi Singapore 15. Wild Card Entry India/England/Argentina

The 2024 season saw Hiroki Ono from Japan dominate the ARRC OMC with his second title, while Sarthak Chavan from India made history as the first Indian to secure a top-three finish internationally. The 2025 ARRC TVS Asia OMC promises high-octane action, cutting-edge racing technology, and fierce competition across six rounds, kicking off at Thailand’s Chang International Circuit.

About TVS Racing

TVS Racing, a pioneer in building Motorsports in India since 1982, has been integral in growing the racing performance culture and has been pivotal in engineering the TVS Apache series through the company’s “Track to Road” strategy. The brand has redefined the sports segment by focusing on race performance, making it a highly desirable product for sports enthusiasts. This has resulted in TVS Apache and TVS NTORQ 125 becoming the fastest growing brands in their respective segments. TVS Racing is also the pioneer of the One Make Championship in the country, the first Indian manufacturer to introduce the series in India in 1994.

About TVS Motor Company

TVS Motor Company (BSE:532343 and NSE: TVSMOTOR) is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer globally, championing progress through sustainable mobility with four state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities located in India and Indonesia. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of trust, value, and passion for customers, it takes pride in making internationally accepted products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. TVS Motor is the only two-wheeler company to have won the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS and APEAL surveys. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for four consecutive years. Our group company Norton Motorcycles, based in the United Kingdom, is one of the most emotive motorcycle brands in the world. Our subsidiaries in the personal e-mobility space, Swiss E-Mobility Group (SEMG) and EGO Movement have a leading position in the e-bike market in Switzerland. TVS Motor Company endeavours to deliver the most superior customer experience across 80 countries in which we operate. For more information, please visit www.tvsmotor.com.

