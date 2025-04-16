AI Meets Everyday Living: Haier Small Domestic Appliances Impress at Canton Fair

GUANGZHOU, China, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The 134th Canton Fair opened in Guangzhou, bringing together global buyers and exhibitors across a wide range of industries. Amid the buzz, Haier Small Domestic Appliances stood out with its AI-driven theme, “Care for Your Loves with AI”, highlighting how advanced technology can create a more personalized and intuitive home experience. In line with Haier Group’s strategic direction, the brand continues to integrate AI across product lines to better align with evolving consumer needs.

Immersive Experience Zones Highlight AI Innovation

At the heart of Haier’s booth is the AI-powered kitchen experience. Products such as the 301 coffee machine and air fryer set the stage for a “coffee and dining bar” concept, drawing visitors in to explore a smart kitchen lifestyle. AI-enabled features like intelligent coffee grinding and precision cooking promote healthy eating and ease of use.

Haier’s Leader brand, tailored for younger consumers, brought fun and creativity to the spotlight. Modular breakfast machine, outdoor portable coffee machine, and music-themed devices were showcased in immersive scenes—blending tech with lifestyle. These playful yet practical designs speak to Gen Z’s desire for personalization and multi-sensory experiences.

In the air purification zone, Haier presented tailored solutions such as pet-specific and desktop purifiers. A “1m³ Clean Air” demo zone allowed visitors to see real-time purification effects. With AI capabilities for air quality monitoring and intelligent adjustment, the products offer smart protection for various environments.

For personal care, the AI ironing system delivered a live demonstration of seamless wrinkle removal. Emphasizing ease and precision, the product reflects Haier’s commitment to combining luxury with smart living.

In the cleaning section, an AI-enabled dust mite vacuum was featured. Visitors engaged in hands-on trials, experiencing the product’s powerful suction and intelligent detection, reinforcing the message of a clean, healthy home.

AI for a Smarter, More Personal Experience

Haier Small Domestic Appliances believes the future of small appliances lies in understanding users. By embedding AI into product design, Haier SDA ensures appliances adapt to habits and environments—offering greater convenience, comfort, and personalization.

Driven by Demand, Powered by Innovation

Haier Small Appliances’ success at the Canton Fair showcases its user-centric innovation strategy. Looking ahead, the brand will continue deepening AI integration, delivering smarter solutions that make everyday life easier and more enjoyable for users worldwide.