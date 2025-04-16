Daimon Robotics Product Line Offically Launched, Accelerating the Industrialization of Embodied Intelligence

SHENZHEN, China, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Daimon Robotics officially launched the innovative product line on April 16, including the world’s first Multi-dimensional High-resolution High-frequency Vision-based Tactile Sensors DM-Tac W, the Multi-dimensional Tactile Sensing Dexterous Hand DM-Hand1, and Portable Wearable Teleoperation Data collection System,DM-EXton.



Daimon Robotics Product Line

Daimon Robotics’ products seamlessly integrate the robot’s perception-operation-learning process, providing a disruptive, embodied intelligence one-stop solution, accelerating the industrialization of embodied intelligence.

Equip Robots with Tactile Perception，DM-Tac W

As a multi-dimensional, high-resolution, high-frequency vision-based tactile sensor, it innovatively integrates a camera within the sensor. When an object contacts the sensor’s surface, it captures the deformation field in real time, using proprietary algorithms, in order to achieve stable and robust dense tactile perception.

Covered with 40,000 sensing units per square centimeter, DM-Tac W significantly surpasses the human hand baseline, which is 240 sensing units per square centimeter and is hundreds of times denser than the most advanced array-based tactile sensors currently available.

Based on its ultra-high-density sensing array, DM-Tac W can capture a variety of sensing information such as shape, texture, hardness, slippage, contact force, and tangential force during contact. This provides end-effectors like grippers with tactile capabilities close to human touch, enabling precise manipulation and adaptive interaction in complex scenarios, which reflects Daimon Robotics’ relentless pursuit of excellence in technology and product development.

DM-Hand1, Enhanced Robot Flexibility and Dexterity

The DM-Hand1 is a new type of end effector that mimics the structure of the human hand, offering abundant degrees of freedom. With a hybrid force-position control algorithm, it can precisely mimic human hand movements to perform accurate grasping actions.

DM-Hand1 is equipped with Daimon Robotics’ unique millimeter-level thickness vision-based tactile sensor. While ensuring high resolution, it reduces the sensor thickness from several centimeters to just a few millimeters, and can easily fit into spaces as small as the human fingertip. This significantly reduces the hand’s finger thickness, enhancing the robot’s flexibility and adaptability.

Owing to the rich multi-modal tactile perception capabilities, DM-Hand1 can accurately identify various object attributes, such as hardness, texture, distributed contact forces, as well as contact events. This allows the robot to perform advanced tasks, including adaptive gripping force control, handling of fragile components, and precision assembly of intricate parts.

Portable Wearable Teleoperation Data Collection Device, DM-EXton

DM-EXton is Daimon Robotics’ latest teleoperation data collection system which is portable and wearable. Designed specifically for robot remote control and data collection for robot learning, its performance is at the top level of the market.DM-Tac W, DM-Hand1, DM-EXton, and others integrate the core technologies of robot perception, manipulation, and learning, forming a complete product line for embodied artificial intelligence.

Daimon Robotics’ product line has been implemented on a small-scale development in embodied artificial intelligence, smart logistics, intelligent manufacturing, and laboratory automation. The product series are now available for global developers. In 2025, the equally impressive product series, including DM-Tac F, DM-Hand2, will be gradually released.