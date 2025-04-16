FETC International Achieves ISO 14064-1:2018 Greenhouse Gas Verification Driving Net-Zero and Digital Transformation

TAIPEI, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — FETC International (FETCi) and its parent company Far Eastern Electronic Toll Collection Co. (FETC), Ltd have received third-party verification for greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions under ISO 14064-1:2018, affirming their commitment to carbon management and sustainability. The certificate was presented by AFNOR Asia Ltd and supported by consulting firm Sustaihub, Inc..



FETC International and its parent company, FETC, have been certified under ISO 14064-1:2018 for greenhouse gas verification. Their MLFF ETC system, covering 339 gantries across Taiwan, enables rapid data collection and analysis of emissions, providing a reliable foundation for carbon reduction strategies.

Although not publicly listed, FETC & FETCi proactively aligned with Taiwan’s corporate sustainability roadmap by completing GHG inventory and verification ahead of the 2027/2029 deadlines for listed companies.

Through MLFF ETC and digital parking services, the companies have processed over 64 billion transactions, avoiding 2.64 million tons of CO₂ emissions, saving 1.1 billion liters of fuel, and reducing massive paper waste.

With FETCi’s uTagGo app, drivers benefit from automated parking payments, digital receipts, and carbon credit incentives. Each use of the service reduces emissions by 704.4 grams CO₂e, totaling over 76,000 tons of avoided emissions—equal to the annual absorption of 6.38 million trees.

The GHG inventory leveraged the CloudCarbon system for precise, efficient emissions tracking across 339+ MLFF ETC gantries nationwide. This milestone underscores FETC and FETCi’s leadership in smart, low-carbon mobility and their role in supporting Taiwan’s net-zero transition.