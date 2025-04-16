Glow Up – NetEase Cloud Music ‘Hearts’ Vol. 1: An International Collaboration Featuring MIYEON (G)I-DLE and Jike Junyi

HANGZHOU, China, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On April 16, MIYEON, lead vocalist of K-pop group (G)I-DLE, teams up with Jike Junyi, one of China’s most internationally styled pop icons, to release “Glow Up” – NetEase Cloud Music ‘Hearts’ Vol. 1. This two-track single, featuring both a duet and a solo version, makes its exclusive debut on NetEase Cloud Music, with a worldwide release across major international streaming platforms.

Empowering Confidence and Transformation “Glow Up” is a dynamic anthem of self-confidence and fearless transformation. The song‘s bold energy and uplifting themes recall the spirit of (G)I-DLE‘s hits “Queencard” and “Klaxon”, while drawing inspiration from the vibrant tone of Jike Junyi‘s acclaimed debut track, The Color of Black (Cai se de hei). MIYEON describes the track as “perfectly aligned with my mindset and (G)I-DLE’s attitude toward life,” emphasizing its message of loving oneself and embracing change.

The First Installment of the ‘Hearts’ Project. As the inaugural release of NetEase Cloud Music’s ‘Hearts’ Project, “Glow Up” highlights the artistic chemistry between MIYEON and Jike Junyi through two English-language tracks: a collaborative duet and MIYEON’s solo interpretation. On April 17, an exclusive behind-the-scenes video will be unveiled, offering fans an intimate glimpse into both artists’ performances while in the studio recording.

A Milestone in Chinese and Korean Pop Music. For Jike Junyi, the collaboration represents artistic growth and discovery. “This is my first time working with a Korean artist, and the experience has been exciting and refreshing,” she shared. “I was drawn to the song‘s immersive energy, and hope listeners can embrace the freedom and joy it celebrates.” MIYEON reflected, “Collaborating with Jike Junyi was unforgettable, and I hope we can take this one step further by performing together in the future.”

About NetEase Cloud Music ‘Hearts’ Project. The ‘Hearts’ Project is a visionary initiative by NetEase Cloud Music in 2025 aimed at uniting artists from different musical backgrounds to craft songs that inspire and resonate with music lovers. This project fosters collaboration and celebrates the boundless potential of music to connect music lovers all around the world.

NetEase Cloud Music is particularly beloved among younger audiences, with a significant majority of its listeners between 18 and 35. Known for its vibrant community of music enthusiasts, the platform has also expanded its K-pop catalog through partnerships with leading South Korean entertainment companies, including JYP, Kakao, CJ ENM, and Starship, enhancing its appeal to fans.