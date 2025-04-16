Indonesia in Focus as FancyTech’s B+ Funding Drives Global AI Content Growth

JAKARTA, Indonesia, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — FancyTech, the Grand Winner of the 2024 LVMH Innovation Award and an AI startup specializing in commercial content generation, has successfully closed its Series B+ funding round. The round is co-led by GSR Ventures and Zhilin Capital, with previous backers, including DCM, reaffirming their commitment to further develop FancyTech’s AI-driven content platform. The company reported $15 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) for 2024, doubling its revenue from the previous year.

Series B funding will be used to develop FancyTech’s AI-driven content platform further and fast-track FancyTech’s expansion into priority markets, especially Indonesia. The company has begun collaborating with a select network of Indonesian partners across e-commerce, retail, and creative sectors. Early adopters include Brainchild Communication, a pioneering lifestyle branding creative agency that leverages innovative strategies to enhance brand visibility; Sideroom Studio, a 3D, CGI, and animation studio known for its unique visual storytelling approach; as well as Space and Shapes, a multidisciplinary creative agency specializing in helping brands succeed through innovative and integrated solutions. These Indonesian agencies and creative studios leverage FancyTech’s AI tools to enhance speed-to-market and drive their clients’ future growth.

Indonesia Digital Potential

Indonesia, home to more than 280 million people and Southeast Asia’s largest digital economy, recorded over $62 billion in e-commerce transactions in 2023 alone—a figure projected to surpass $90 billion by 2026. As mobile usage surges and demand for localized, engaging content grows, Indonesian brands and marketplaces are competing to stand out online.

FancyTech’s proprietary AI models, specializing in precise object reconstruction and content control, are uniquely positioned to meet this demand. By reconstructing objects with high precision and maintaining brand integrity across various content types, the company trains custom AI models for each client. With the same prompt, these models empower businesses to generate consistent, yet customized, high-impact visuals at scale, resonating with local audiences and aligning with cultural context, crucial for Indonesia’s hyper-local consumer landscape.

With more than 1,000 clients from over ten countries and newly established global headquarters in Dubai, FancyTech is expanding its sector-specific offerings to support Indonesian enterprises across retail, e-commerce, fintech, travel, and entertainment.

As part of its global strategy, FancyTech is actively building an AI content supply chain and collaborating with Indonesia’s creators to fuel a more streamlined ecosystem for visual content production.

“Our mission in Indonesia is clear,” said Bryan Lim, FancyTech’s Channel Manager APAC & Indonesia Country Manager. “E-commerce is our strength—where speed, scale, and standout visuals are mission-critical. Yet, we believe this is just the beginning. Our vision is to bring the benefits of AI-generated content to industries far beyond online retail.”

He added: “Indonesia’s rich artistic heritage offers a unique layer of depth to the global AI content supply chain. Indonesian creators are co-architects of a more expressive, culturally intelligent AI future.”

About FancyTech

FancyTech is a global leader in AI-generated content, specializing in high-quality, brand-aligned visual content for businesses. FancyTech helps businesses looking to integrate AI across marketing, design, and digital experiences. In 2024, the company was named Grand Winner of the LVMH Innovation Award and featured on Forbes Asia’s “100 to Watch” list. With deep expertise in AI-powered creative and scalable commercial content, FancyTech is shaping how enterprises harness artificial intelligence to elevate their brands and accelerate innovation.