Inspur Made an Appearance in the 2025 Hong Kong International InnoEX

BEIJING, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — From April 13th to 16th, 2025, Inspur was invited to participate in the 2025 Hong Kong International Innovation and Technology Exhibition (InnoEX). This event focuses on innovative technology fields such as the low-altitude economy and smart mobility, and is one of the most important platforms in Hong Kong for promoting the popularization, transformation of new technologies and cross-industry cooperation.

Inspur showed up at this exhibition and displayed new products and solutions on-site such as large models, native infrastructure solutions, enterprise software, empowering digital transformation & innovation, smart campuse and low altitude economy, AI + communication products and services, big data governance solutions, smart parks, smart medical care solutions, AI-empowering industry-specific scenario construction, medicine vending machines, scenario robots, etc., and carried out business promotion and cooperation and docking with the attending guests.

During the exhibition, Inspur undertook the special-topic business promotion meeting named “Gather Digital-intelligence Power, Create the Future”, and made on-site speech promotions around topics such as “Empowering the International Business Development of Enterprises with Digital-intelligence” and “Innovating the Construction of AI-native Infrastructure”, etc. Representatives of government agencies, enterprise leaders, and partners attended the on-site exchange.

As a leading enterprise in China’s new-generation information technology, Inspur will accelerate the development of overseas business, seize the opportunities of digital-intelligence transformation, promote the in-depth integration of scientific and technological innovation and industrial development.

Inspur is a leading Chinese provider of cloud computing and big data services. The group comprises three listed companies: Inspur Information, Inspur Software, and Inspur Digital Enterprise. Its core operations cover computing equipment, software, cloud computing services, next-generation communications, big data, and a variety of application scenarios. Inspur has delivered IT products and services to more than 120 countries and regions worldwide.

As one of the earliest IT brands in China, Inspur is committed to becoming a world-class leader in next-generation information technology, a distinguished service provider for economic and social digital transformation, and a cornerstone enterprise for the development of new infrastructure.