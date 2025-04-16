SAN FRANCISCO, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — MediaGo has been awarded the Gold prize for “Native Advertising Platform/Network of the Year” at the 2025 US Native Advertising Awards, recognizing its exceptional technology and innovation.



MediaGo Wins Gold for Native Advertising Platform/Network of the Year at 2025 US Native Advertising Awards

The Native Advertising Awards, presented by the Native Advertising Institute, celebrate the world’s most innovative and effective native advertising campaigns and recognize industry leaders across various categories, including organization, strategy, channel, and format. This year, the award has set up an US edition as part of the global Native Advertising Awards.

MediaGo, a leading performance-driven intelligent advertising platform on the open web, is revolutionizing advertising industry through deep learning, delivering tangible marketing value to global businesses. MediaGo’s five deep learning models, covering the full marketing funnel, enable intelligent prediction from initial attention to final conversion, optimizing advertiser performance at every stage.

This effective application of deep learning provides MediaGo with a significant advantage in native advertising, allowing it to better understand and predict behavior, seamlessly integrate ad content into the user’s experience, and significantly improve click-through rates, conversion rates, and user experiences. This Gold award is a strong testament to MediaGo’s technological capabilities and industry impact.

“We are honored to be recognized by the US Native Advertising Awards,” said Peter Jinfeng Pan, Head of MediaGo for the Americas. “This award affirms our team’s years of dedication to native advertising and motivates us to further invest in cutting-edge technologies like deep learning. We’re committed to enhancing our platform to provide global advertisers with smarter, more efficient native advertising solutions, empowering their success in the global market.”