Nexteer Launches Brake-by-Wire System

Leverages Technology Building Blocks, Expands Motion-by-Wire Chassis Control

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Nexteer Automotive launches its Electro-Mechanical Brake (EMB) system, an advanced Brake-by-Wire (BbW) solution that enhances safety, comfort, serviceability and supports software-defined chassis integration. The company leveraged its technology building blocks to create a modular, high-precision braking system and strategically expand into “Motion-by-Wire” chassis control.

Nexteer’s EMB represents the next generation of Brake-by-Wire, replacing hydraulic fluid and mechanical linkages with electronic control. While others enter the BbW space with Electro-Hydraulic Braking (which replaces some hydraulic components but still relies on fluid), Nexteer enters this space with EMB, delivering digital, high-precision braking powered by actuators at each wheel.

EMB & INTEGRATED “MOTION-BY-WIRE” CHASSIS CONTROL

Building on its award-winning Steer-by-Wire, advanced software and integration expertise, Nexteer developed EMB as a first step in a broader, chassis motion control strategy. Many of Nexteer’s skills, toolsets, software controls and hardware componentry are shared between its advanced steering and braking development.

Consequently, Nexteer delivers a highly integrated, cost-effective, compact and scalable EMB solution that solves many customers’ challenges in chassis motion control.

NEXTEER TECHNOLOGY : TRANSFER FROM STEERING TO BRAKING

Award-Winning By-Wire Technologies and Synergies: Much of Nexteer’s technology portfolio (SbW, Steer-by-Brake Software, Rear Wheel Steering, etc.) offers in-house building blocks and deep synergies with EMB, plus further enhances benefits when fully integrated via Motion-by-Wire chassis systems

Full-Stack Chassis Control Software : Efficient software development and system integration enables coordinated control of subsystems and actuators, while ensuring regulatory, safety and cybersecurity compliance, as well as SDV architecture support

: Efficient software development and system integration enables coordinated control of subsystems and actuators, while ensuring regulatory, safety and cybersecurity compliance, as well as SDV architecture support Fast, Flexible, Open Interfaces: Supports unique EV and ADAS L3+ requirements

Supports unique EV and ADAS L3+ requirements Braking & Integrated Chassis Development: Over the past decade, Nexteer’s R&D has developed related technologies and filed patent applications independently and in collaboration with peers in the brake technology sector

NEXTEER SKILLSET : TRANSFER FROM STEERING TO BRAKING

Proven history in safety-critical, quality manufacturing and vehicle-level thinking

Mature global value chain with localized flexibility, cost controls, speed and resilience Shared design architecture between advanced steering and EMB (motors, actuators, controllers, etc.)

Global manufacturing footprint with local, customer-focused, responsive teams Unburdened by legacy braking system investments, Nexteer embraced advanced technology from day one—delivering a value-driven solution without the constraints of outdated infrastructure



“Nexteer’s Electro-Mechanical Brake system is a natural evolution in our ‘Motion-by-Wire’ chassis portfolio. By leveraging our existing building blocks in Steer-by-Wire, Steer-by-Brake, Software and R&D, we were uniquely positioned to innovate modular approaches to high-precision braking and integrated, smart chassis control that solves many customers’ system challenges and pushes Nexteer toward our vision of making future mobility safer, greener and even more exciting,” said Robin Milavec, President, Chief Technology Officer, Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Board Director, Nexteer Automotive.

The company will premiere its EMB offering in their exhibit (1.2H 1BF007) at the 2025 Auto Shanghai April 23 – May 2.

ABOUT EMB

Improves Safety and Comfort: EMB provides fast, precise and independent control of each wheel, improving stability and reducing response time and distance. The system also enhances NVH (especially important in quiet EVs) and can tailor brake pedal feel via software.

EMB provides fast, precise and independent control of each wheel, improving stability and reducing response time and distance. The system also enhances NVH (especially important in quiet EVs) and can tailor brake pedal feel via software. Optimizes Energy Efficiency: By eliminating hydraulic fluids and reducing mechanical losses, EMB contributes to vehicle lightweighting, improving EV range/fuel efficiency.

By eliminating hydraulic fluids and reducing mechanical losses, EMB contributes to vehicle lightweighting, improving EV range/fuel efficiency. Future-Proofs Architecture: Without traditional brake lines, EMB enables greater design flexibility, supports software-defined vehicles (SDVs) architectures, driver assist and automated features.

Without traditional brake lines, EMB enables greater design flexibility, supports software-defined vehicles (SDVs) architectures, driver assist and automated features. Reduces Maintenance and Environmental Impact: Eliminating hydraulic components minimizes wear, reduces brake dust, CO 2 emissions, maintenance and brake fluid disposal concerns.

ABOUT NEXTEER AUTOMOTIVE

Nexteer Automotive (HK 1316) is a global leading motion control technology company accelerating mobility to be safe, green and exciting. Our innovative portfolio supports “motion-by-wire” chassis control, including electric and hydraulic power steering systems, steer-by-wire and rear-wheel steering systems, steering columns and intermediate shafts, driveline systems, software solutions and brake-by-wire. The company solves motion control challenges across all megatrends – including electrification, software/connectivity, ADAS/automated driving and shared mobility – for more than 60 customers around the world including BMW, Ford, GM, RNM, Stellantis, Toyota and VW, as well as automakers in India and China including BYD, Xiaomi, ChangAn, Li Auto, Chery, Great Wall, Geely, Xpeng and others. www.nexteer.com

Link to Nexteer Media Center & Link to EMB Press Kit