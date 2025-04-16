Putting Patients First, Co-Creating a Bright Future for Human Health: Henlius Releases 2024 ESG Report

SHANGHAI, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On April 15, 2025, Henlius (2696.HK) released the “2024 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report” (hereinafter referred to as the “ESG Report” or “Report”). This marks the sixth consecutive year that the company has submitted an ESG-related report to global stakeholders, comprehensively showcasing Henlius’ remarkable achievements and steadfast commitment across 5 key ESG pillars: Product, Talent, Environment, Society, and Corporate Governance.

Together for Health

Guided by patient needs, Henlius has consistently strengthened its R&D innovation. In 2024, R&D investment reached RMB1.8405 billion. To date, the company has successfully launched 6 products across about 50 countries and regions, benefiting over 750,000 patients. Henlius continues to focus on therapeutic areas such as oncology and autoimmune diseases, rapidly advancing about 50 pipeline molecules. The company has achieved broad coverage in high-incidence cancers such as lung cancer, colorectal cancer, gastric cancer, and esophageal squamous cell carcinoma. Additionally, it is actively developing 5 orphan drugs and rare disease treatments across multiple therapeutic areas, including oncology, chronic inflammatory, and neurological diseases.

In terms of accessible healthcare, 5 of Henlius’ products have been included in China’s National Reimbursement Drug List (NRDL). Its trastuzumab biosimilar HANQUYOU has been covered by public health insurance in countries including China, the UK, France, and Germany. The PD-1 inhibitor HANSIZHUANG has been included in 118 provincial or municipal-level government-backed supplemental insurance programs (Huiminbao), making high-quality biologics more accessible. Furthermore, through collaborations with international partners such as Abbott and SVAX, Henlius is expanding into emerging markets like Latin America and the Middle East, bringing Chinese innovation to the world and improving global health.

Together for Talent Growth

Upholding a people-centric talent philosophy, Henlius is dedicated to building a diverse talent ecosystem. In 2024, women made up 53% of the workforce. The company released Diversity Policy and launched an internal platform called “H-Voice” to promote open, transparent communication and feedback channels. Henlius emphasized employee growth and development, supporting 144 employees in obtaining professional certifications. Through the online learning platform “Henlius Academy” and customized training programs, the company continues to build its talent pipeline and empower future development. In 2024, it reached an average training time of 70.37 hours per employee. In 2024, Henlius was recognized as one of HR Asia’s Best Companies to Work for in Asia for the third consecutive year and was also awarded one of Universum’s Most Attractive Employers for Chinese Students for the first time.

Together for a Green Future

Henlius understands the importance of green development and embeds environmental protection in its core values and practices. In 2024, the company invested RMB7.8445 million in environmental protection, up 26% year-over-year, underscoring its strong environmental commitment. Throughout the year, Henlius completed 230 lean improvement projects, achieving a 2.87% year-over-year reduction in comprehensive energy consumption, a 5.47% decrease in greenhouse gas emissions, and a 5.93% reduction in water consumption—contributing to cleaner air and water. The Songjiang Facility successfully passed ISO 14001:2015 environmental management system certification, a testament to its environmental standards in line with international best practices. Henlius also promoted green supply chain initiatives, with 80% of direct procurement suppliers signing on to green supply chain agreements, jointly advancing low-carbon transformation across the industry chain.

Together for a Thriving Community

Driven by its “patient-centric” public welfare philosophy, Henlius carried out numerous social care initiatives in 2024, with total charity donations reaching RMB134.84 million. The company continued its Breast Cancer Rural Healthcare Outreach Program, and hosted public awareness activities for breast cancer and International Lung Cancer Awareness Month, including a charity cycling event to promote healthy lifestyles and holistic patient care.

In supply chain management, Henlius adopted BI systems to enhance transparency. 80% of its local suppliers are now introduced into its GMP system, resulting in approximately RMB55.65 million in procurement savings. This continuous effort drives cost reduction, efficiency improvement, and enhances the stability of the supply chain.

Together for Stronger Governance

Henlius builds its ESG strategy on a foundation of compliance and governance, supported by a four-tier ESG governance structure. In 2024, the company held 2 dedicated ESG meetings and hosted its first company-wide ESG Culture Month, further embedding ESG practices into its operations. Henlius remains committed to responsible operations, conducting 99 compliance training sessions with a total of 4,569 attendants, with 100% of employees signing the Compliance Commitment Letter. The commercial team received targeted responsible marketing training through 39 sessions with a total of 4,867 attendants. In 2024, Henlius filed 22 patent applications and got 10 invention or utility model patents granted. The company also passed the ISO 27001:2022 information security management system recertification.

Driven by innovation, with accessibility as the goal, sustainability as the foundation, social responsibility as the driving force, and governance as the guarantee, Henlius continuously creates value for patients, employees, society, and the industry. Looking ahead, Henlius will stay true to its patient-centered mission, integrating ESG into its business development, and contributing more “Chinese strength” to global health to co-create a brighter future for human well-being.

About Henlius

Henlius (2696.HK) is a global biopharmaceutical company with the vision to offer high-quality, affordable and innovative biologic medicines for patients worldwide with a focus on oncology, autoimmune diseases and ophthalmic diseases. Up to date, 6 products have been launched in China, 4 have been approved for marketing in overseas markets, and 5 marketing applications have been accepted for review in China, the U.S. and the EU, respectively. Since its inception in 2010, Henlius has built an integrated biopharmaceutical platform with core capabilities of high-efficiency and innovation embedded throughout the whole product life cycle including R&D, manufacturing and commercialization. It has established global innovation centre and Shanghai-based commercial manufacturing facilities certificated by China, the EU and U.S. GMP.

Henlius has pro-actively built a diversified and high-quality product pipeline covering about 50 molecules and has continued to explore immuno-oncology combination therapies with proprietary HANSIZHUANG (anti-PD-1 mAb) as the backbone. To date, the company’s launched products include HANLIKANG (rituximab), the first China-developed biosimilar, HANQUYOU (trastuzumab, trade name: HERCESSI™ in the U.S., Zercepac® in Europe), a China-developed mAb biosimilar approved in China, Europe and U.S., HANDAYUAN (adalimumab), HANBEITAI (bevacizumab), HANSIZHUANG (serplulimab, trade name: Hetronifly® in Europe), the world’s first anti-PD-1 mAb for the first-line treatment of SCLC, and HANNAIJIA (neratinib). What’s more, Henlius has conducted over 30 clinical studies for 19 products, expanding its presence in major markets as well as emerging markets.