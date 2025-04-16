Report on global political party governance to release in May

BEIJING, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — This is a report from China.org.cn

An upcoming report titled “Winning Votes or Winning People?” will introduce a globally relevant system for assessing the governing effectiveness of political parties worldwide.

Jointly prepared by the Academy of Contemporary China and World Studies under China International Communications Group and the Teaching and Research Division on Party Building of the Party School of the CPC Central Committee (National Academy of Governance), the report is scheduled to release the evaluation system in May.

The assessment system builds on an analysis of political parties’ governance of Western countries as well as China’s approach. This innovative framework assesses political parties across four key dimensions: their commitment to people-centered governance objectives, demonstration of responsible governance processes, the indigenousness of institutional design, and contributions of global governance to the international community.

“The evaluation not only focuses on specific metrics related to people’s well-being and social governance but also takes into account international contributions and local conditions, thereby ensuring the comprehensiveness and scientific rigor of the assessment,” the report says.

“Developing a globally relevant evaluation system for the governance effectiveness of political parties is of great significance in objectively assessing their governance capabilities and performance,” the report states in its abstract.

The research conducted for the report emphasizes the focus of China’s ruling party on long-term planning and policy continuity, highlighting how China’s political party governance model puts the people first, prioritizes developmental outcomes, and pursues mutually beneficial cooperation and inclusive growth.

The report also notes that the vast majority of developing countries have actively explored diverse forms of political party governance, and China’s political party governance experience has gained recognition from many developing countries.

The complete report will be available in both English and Chinese. As companion pieces to the report, two videos have been released — one exploring public engagement in China, the other comparing governance in China and the West.