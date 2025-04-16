Spark and Infosys announce strategic IT collaboration

To accelerate Spark’s strategy of enabling digital and AI-driven customer experiences

Information Technology (IT) collaboration forms part of technology delivery model transformation

Collaboration will contribute to reduced IT operating costs, supporting Sparks Operate Programme

BENGALURU, India and AUCKLAND, New Zealand, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, and Spark New Zealand (Spark), New Zealand’s largest telecommunications and digital services company, today announced a strategic agreement that will support the transformation of Spark’s technology delivery model through digital innovation.

Leveraging Infosys Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies, and Infosys Cobalt, a set of services, solutions and platforms for enterprises to accelerate their cloud journey, the collaboration will contribute to reduced IT operating costs while accelerating Spark’s strategy of enabling digital and AI-driven customer experiences.

Under the collaboration, Infosys will provide its global DevOps and software engineering capabilities to help build, test, integrate, and deliver Spark’s systems and applications, along with monitoring and support.

Spark will still retain its IT assets, and control its technology architecture strategy, product design and innovation roadmap, and business applications, supported by Infosys global reach and expertise.

Matt Bain, Data and Marketing Director, Spark, said, “Infosys has collaborated with Spark for over 16 years, working alongside our local teams to support the applications that enable Spark to deliver new products and digital experiences for our customers. We are now building on this relationship to allow our teams to focus on our technology strategy and the product roadmaps that will grow our competitive advantage, while leveraging Infosys’ global scale to execute these plans quickly and efficiently, and accessing Infosys’ investment in AI and innovation to enable us to keep delivering great experiences for our customers.”

Raja Shah, EVP and Industry Head, Global Markets, Infosys, said, “We are thrilled to deepen our long-standing collaboration with Spark and contribute to its ambitious digital transformation journey, leveraging Infosys Topaz and Infosys Cobalt. Our global capabilities and innovative solutions will aim to deliver significant cost efficiencies, and over time we will work together to enhance customer experience through AI-driven insights and automation. This collaboration underscores our commitment to driving impactful change and supporting Spark in achieving its strategic goals.”

As part of the agreement, Infosys will also enhance its local workforce to complement its global operations and ensure that critical local support and expertise is retained in New Zealand.

About Spark

As New Zealand’s largest telecommunications and digital services company, Spark’s purpose is to help all of New Zealand win big in a digital world. Spark provides mobile, broadband and digital services to millions of New Zealanders and thousands of New Zealand businesses.

www.spark.co.nz

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 300,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses and communities. We enable clients in more than 56 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by cloud and AI. We enable them with an AI-first core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, or our future financial or operating performance, are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the ‘safe harbor’ under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding the execution of our business strategy, increased competition for talent, our ability to attract and retain personnel, increase in wages, investments to reskill our employees, our ability to effectively implement a hybrid work model, economic uncertainties and geo-political situations, technological disruptions and innovations such as Generative AI, the complex and evolving regulatory landscape including immigration regulation changes, our ESG vision, our capital allocation policy and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins, profitability, liquidity, capital resources, our corporate actions including acquisitions, and cybersecurity matters. Important factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in our US Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.