SYDNEY, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Vantage Markets is proud to announce its partnership with The Sapphire Project, an esteemed Australian-founded initiative dedicated to ocean conservation and marine ecosystem restoration. This collaboration marks a significant step in Vantage‘s ongoing Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) efforts, aligning its commitment to sustainability, innovation, and global impact.



Vantage Markets Partners with The Sapphire Project to Support Ocean Conservation in Australia

As a global leader in CFD multi-products trading, Vantage is deeply invested in fostering a sustainable future. The ocean is a vital part of the global ecosystem, and protecting marine biodiversity is crucial for climate stability and environmental balance. Through this partnership, Vantage joins The Sapphire Project‘s mission to drive awareness and support critical conservation initiatives that preserve Australia‘s marine ecosystems and inspire global impact.

Jack Kelly, Head of Sales, Vantage Australia, shared his excitement about the partnership: “At Vantage, we believe that true success goes beyond financial markets—it‘s about making a lasting impact on the world around us. Partnering with The Sapphire Project allows us to support meaningful ocean conservation efforts right here in Australia. Just as we provide traders with the tools to navigate global markets, we are equally committed to safeguarding our oceans for future generations.”

The Sapphire Project unites business leaders, innovators, and sustainability advocates in a shared effort to protect marine life and promote environmental sustainability.

Founded in 2021, it has raised over $4 million for high-impact ocean conservation and continues to expand globally through curated experiences and collaborations. As a key partner, Vantage will contribute to awareness campaigns, community-driven projects, and conservation initiatives that drive real change.

By leveraging its platform and influence, Vantage aims to inspire clients, partners, and the wider financial industry to act toward ocean conservation and sustainable development.

Vantage is recognised as a premium trading brand, providing clients with a trading experience that combines advanced technology, expert market insights, and lightning-fast execution. This partnership reaffirms that luxury and responsibility can coexist, allowing clients to trade while contributing to a greater cause.

With this partnership, Vantage strengthens its ESG initiatives, reinforcing the belief that success in the financial world should go hand in hand with sustainability and social responsibility. Through The Sapphire Project, Vantage hopes to inspire more businesses and individuals to take part in collective environmental preservation efforts.

To learn more about Vantage's CSR initiatives and The Sapphire Project, visit Vantage Markets.

