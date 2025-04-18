Lao New Year Wrap: Tradition, Festivities, International Engagement

From 14 to 16 April, Laos burst into a celebration as the country officially marked Pi Mai Laos—the Lao New Year. From alms-giving ceremonies and traditional processions to water splashing battles, the nation came together to usher in the new year.

Luang Prabang: Heart of Traditional Celebration

While Pi Mai was celebrated across the country, Luang Prabang, the UNESCO World Heritage city, stood out as the cultural highlight of the festivities. Known for preserving age-old customs, the city switched from traditional ceremonies to wild parties within hours, merging the spiritual and festive meanings of the event.

On 14 April, the celebration began with the Lolat Festival, a market fair held on Luang Prabang’s main avenue. From morning until mid-day, the streets buzzed with stalls showcasing agricultural goods, handmade crafts, clothes, woodwork, and products from across Laos.

In the afternoon, crowds made their way to Xaymoungkhoun Island in the Mekong River to take part in the age-old tradition of building sand stupas, believed to bring fortune and spiritual merit.

The next day, 15 April, was highlighted by the Miss Lao New Year procession, one of the city’s most anticipated events. Starting from Wat That Nong and concluding at Wat Xieng Thong, this year’s grand parade featured 35 processions and nearly 2,000 participants.

It began with young women holding banners bearing slogans, followed by flags of Laos and its ASEAN neighbors, and culminated in processions paying tribute to ancestors and the nation’s spiritual lineage.

On 16 April, a more spiritual tone returned as local families and provincial leaders gathered for a morning alms-giving ceremony in front of San Sukharam Temple. People also visited temples to cleanse Buddha statues, symbolically washing away past misfortunes. Families exchanged incense figurines for good luck and used the occasion to reconnect and bond.

Vientiane Turns Up the Volume with Full Blown Parties

While Luang Prabang led with tradition and parties here and there, Vientiane Capital offered a full-fledged entertainment-driven experience. The city pulsed with energy as it hosted several events, some of the major ones include the BeerLao Music Zone, the Heineken X Sabaidee Star Celebration party, and Sihom street casual party.

From 13 to 16 April, the Beerlao Music Zone took place along the Mekong riverbank, focusing on music and drinks. Local DJs kept the energy high as crowds danced, holding plastic cups of beer and water guns.

At the same time, the Heineken X Sabaidee Star Celebration brought a bigger festival vibe to the National Cultural Hall. The event featured international artists like Rave Republic, DJ Soda, DJ Wukong, and more, drawing large crowds each night.

Meanwhile, the Sihom Party on Sihom Road offered a street-fair atmosphere. Locals gathered to splash water, enjoy food and drinks from street booths, and listen to live music from a small stage.

Security and Safety Measures in Place

Amidst the lively atmosphere, authorities remained focused on ensuring public safety and order, with Vientiane Capital alone deploying 1,172 traffic police officers across 143 stations in the country during the Lao New Year celebrations to ensure safe road traffic from 11 to 17 April.

The Mobile Defense Forces, including Platoon I of Battalion 135 under the Ministry of Public Security, maintained a 24-hour patrol throughout Vientiane from 12–17 April. Using various vehicles, they monitored the city for disturbances and ensured peace during the festival.

On 16 April, during an inspection at the Si Keut checkpoint along the Laos-China Expressway, with officers enforcing strict regulations, including speed monitoring, alcohol testing, cargo checks, and mandatory helmet usage for motorcycle drivers and passengers.

Leadership Presence, International Engagement

Before the festivities began, President Thongloun Sisoulith extended warm wishes to all citizens, joining in the celebration with the Lao people.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone spent his Pi Mai days representing Laos on the international stage, attending the P4G Summit in Hanoi, Vietnam. Though Laos is not yet a P4G member, the Prime Minister participated in high-level discussions and exhibitions, highlighting Laos’s commitment to green growth.