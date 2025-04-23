Lao Deputy Calls for Climate, Trade Cooperation

Laos’ Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Maithong Thammavongsa reaffirmed Laos’ commitment to strengthening regional cooperation and accelerating climate action at the 81st session of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) in Bangkok, Thailand, from 21-25 April.

The session, themed “Regional Cooperation for Resilient and Sustainable Urban Development in Asia and the Pacific,” focuses on reviewing ESCAP’s achievements and challenges while approving priorities for 2025-2026.

“We firmly believe that effective regional collaboration can help bridge development gaps and facilitate a smooth, sustainable, and irreversible graduation process,” said the Deputy Minister in his address.

He also highlighted Laos’ efforts in managing public debt, stabilizing macroeconomics, and leveraging the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (RCEP) and the Laos-China Railway to enhance regional trade connectivity.

The Deputy Minister further emphasized Laos’ implementation of its National Social Protection Strategy 2025 and climate initiatives, including the National Strategy on Climate Change 2021-2030 and Green Growth Strategy 2018-2030.

“We therefore call for increased investment in renewable energy, equitable access to climate finance, and support for building adaptive capacity in Least Developed Countries (LDCs),” said Deputy Minister Maithong, recognizing climate change as an escalating existential threat.

“We therefore call for increased investment in renewable energy, equitable access to climate finance, and support for building adaptive capacity in LDCs.”