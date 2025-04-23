Lao-Thai Health Project Trains More Than 1,170 Professionals Under Princess Sirindhorn’s Initiative

Over 1,170 Lao health professionals have been trained through a long-running initiative led by Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn of Thailand. Now nurturing a new generation of trainees, the project continues to play a vital role in strengthening Laos’ healthcare system.

Launched in 2000, the program has built the capacity of doctors, nurses, dentists, pharmacists, physical therapists, nutritionists, public health workers, and administrators across the country. Its graduates now serve in hospitals, health departments, and training institutions in every province of Laos.

The initiative was inspired by Princess Sirindhorn’s visits to Laos beginning in 1990, during which she observed the country’s healthcare challenges firsthand. Recognizing the need for skilled human resources, she spearheaded the program to equip Lao professionals with the knowledge and tools required to deliver quality care and meet public health demands.

To mark 25 years of Thai-Lao collaboration, an academic conference was held in Vientiane on 22 April under the theme “Promoting Healthier Futures: 25 Years of Thai-Lao Collaboration in Medical and Public Health Capacity Building.”

Princess Sirindhorn presided over the opening ceremony. She emphasized the importance of scientific exchange and modern expertise in developing strong health systems. She highlighted that a healthy population is essential to national development, and medical personnel must be equipped with up-to-date knowledge and skills.