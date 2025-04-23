LingoAce Revolutionizes Math Learning with Major AceMath Upgrade for Global Students

SINGAPORE and NEW YORK, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — LingoAce , a global leader in online education for children offering award-winning programs in Mandarin Chinese, English, math, and music, today announced a significant upgrade to its math program, AceMath. Building on the success of AceMath Advanced, the company introduces two new programs: AceMath Honors and AceMath Competition. Together, these three programs form a robust, multi-tiered system designed to meet the diverse needs of learners at various stages—from foundational math skill-building to academic advancement and competitive excellence—empowering them to thrive in a globalized world.

Three Specialized Programs Designed for Learner Needs

“Since the launch of AceMath, our focus has remained on learner growth and feedback,” said Dr. Yuan Zhao, Head of Math Curriculum at LingoAce. “Recognizing a growing demand for more advanced content and structured preparation for math competitions, we’ve expanded AceMath to support a wider range of goals, while staying true to our core mission: helping learners develop not only math proficiency but also logical reasoning and creative problem-solving.”

The newly upgraded and launched AceMath programs offer a personalized, level-based learning path informed by a refined placement assessment. Each program is designed to meet specific learning goals:

AceMath Advanced: Build a strong foundation, strengthen problem-solving

Adapting Singapore Math for North America, this program supports steady academic growth through structured small group lessons (3–6 learners). It cultivates critical thinking and real-world math applications—ideal for learners developing core competencies.

AceMath Honors: Level up with academic and competition-ready challenges

Powered by an official partnership with Art of Problem Solving (AoPS), this reimagined program is for students aiming beyond the basics. It introduces advanced concepts, competitive problem-solving skills, and the logical rigor needed for future academic pathways.

AceMath Competition: Train for excellence, win in math competitions

Designed for students targeting high-level international math competitions like American Mathematical Competitions (AMC), MathCounts, American Invitational Mathematics Examination (AIME), etc., this program focuses on essential contest topics, advanced strategies, and real exam simulations to help students excel globally.

To further support learning during the summer, LingoAce is also launching intensive 8-week summer programs across all three levels. These programs offer focused instruction on key concepts and thinking strategies, enabling learners to make significant progress and confidently enter the next school year.

Empowering Progress, Engineering Success

“This significant upgrade to AceMath underscores our conviction that math is not just an academic subject but a vital skill for tomorrow’s world,” affirmed Hugh Yao, Founder and CEO of LingoAce. “Building on our financial success with a year of positive cash flow in 2024 and sustained profitability, we are strategically investing in product innovation to deliver even more impactful learning experiences. Through AceMath, we are empowering students to become critical thinkers, effective problem-solvers, and successful contributors in an interconnected world.”

With this powerful upgrade, LingoAce continues to redefine global math education—offering a complete and adaptive learning journey for every student, at every stage. The company remains dedicated to continuously refining its curriculum, providing enhanced personalization, and guiding learners toward exceptional academic achievements.

