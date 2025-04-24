Ant Digital Technologies Launches the DeTerministic Virtual Machine, Breaking the Glass Ceiling with AI-driven Web3 Advancements

The AI-powered DeTerministic Virtual Machine Stack breaks new ground as an open source platform, empowering community advancement and revolutionising smart contract execution across blockchain networks

HANGZHOU, China, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Ant Digital Technologies today unveiled the DeTerministic Virtual Machine (DTVM) Stack, a groundbreaking smart contract execution framework crafted to the increasing complexity and wide adoption of blockchain technology. This innovative solution aims to tackle long-standing issues around blockchain performance, deterministic execution, and ecosystem interoperability, signifying a significant leap forward in the evolution of emerging technologies.

The rapid evolution of blockchain technology has spurred significant performance and scalability challenges, prompting a continuous demand for innovation in high-performance blockchain networks in recent years. Central to these challenges are the constraints surrounding smart contract execution. As a result, high-performance blockchain virtual machines (VMs) are crucial for the progression of Web3 development, given their role in executing smart contracts and powering decentralised applications (dApps).

In response to the growing need for enhancements, the recently released DTVM Stack introduces a pioneering approach for smart contract execution. By leveraging WebAssembly (Wasm) technology and maintaining seamless compatibility with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) Application Binary Interface (ABI), DTVM Stack sets a new standard in smart contract performance optimisation by including multi-language SDKs and a core execution engine. In addition, the comprehensive solution integrates SmartCogent, an AI toolkit that facilitates a holistic development experience driven by Large Language Models (LLMs) and specialised AI agents to automate the smart contract lifecycle.

Dr. Ying Yan, Chief Scientist at Ant Digital Technologies, shared, “With the DTVM, we deliver a paradigm shift by guaranteeing 100% deterministic results, eliminating unpredictable outcomes in decentralised applications. Our seamless integration with the Ethereum ecosystem ensures flawless contract execution on all Ethereum-based platforms. In essence, DTVM SmartCogent serves as the Rosetta Stone of smart contract development, streamlining processes from coding, auditing to deployment into a cohesive, AI-driven workflow with unparalleled efficiency and accuracy. This empowers developers to concentrate on innovation rather than debugging, revolutionising the landscape of blockchain technology

Through rigorous testing, DTVM Stack has demonstrated exceptional performance metrics. Its logical vulnerability detection achieves a remarkable 81% accuracy rate, coupled with an impressive 86% success rate in repairing identified issues. These results stand as a testament to DTVM Stack’s superior capabilities, surpassing industry benchmarks and outshining comparable open-source projects in the field.

Key features of the DTVM:

AI-powered SmartCogent

Enhances development efficiency by providing smart contract generations, security audits, and on-chain deployments, ensuring code security while boosting productivity

Performance Breakthrough

Achieves up to 2× acceleration in ERC contract execution

Reduces computational latency by up to 40.5% compared to existing Wasm Virtual Machines

Enables sub-millisecond post-deployment invocation times (0.95ms), marking a substantial 23× improvement in compilation and innovation efficiency over existing Wasm Virtual Machines

Multi-Language Development

Supports a wide array of mainstream programming languages including Solidity, C++, Rust, Java, and Go

Maintains EVM ABI compatibility, ensuring seamless integration with existing frameworks

Advanced Security Features

Implements hardware-accelerated bounds checking for enhanced security

Reduces the Trusted Computing Base to 69.5KLoC, optimizing system integrity

Decreases machine code object file sizes by 30-72.6%, enhancing overall performance and efficiency

Developed by core technical teams from Ant Digital Technology’s Antchain, Ant Group’s Supercomputing Division, Pharos, and other leading entities, the DTVM stands as a testament to collaborative expertise and innovation. Currently, DTVM, comprising the core engine, multi-language SDK, and other essential technologies, has been open-sourced under the Apache License 2.0, allowing developers worldwide access to the complete codebase and documentation via GitHub.

By offering DTVM Stack as a free and open resource, Ant Digital Technologies is not only fostering innovation but also cultivating a vibrant community engagement platform. This strategic approach empowers developers globally to harness the full potential of DTVM Stack, encouraging continuous exploration and expansion of its cutting-edge capabilities.

For further details, please refer to the following resources:

Research Paper: https://arxiv.org/abs/2504.16552

SmartCogent Demo&Application: https://zan.top/0x/dtvm-smart-cogent

About Ant Digital Technologies

Ant Digital Technologies is Ant Group’s digital technology subsidiary. Ant Digital Technologies continues to promote the development and application of digital technologies, introducing leading products like ZOLOZ, mPaaS and ZAN based on its expertise in AI, privacy computing, and security technology. Ant Digital Technologies is committed to working with partners across different industries to support small and medium-sized financial institutions in their digital transformation, enable SMEs in the service industry to operate digitally, and facilitate digital collaboration across industries. Revenue from Ant Digital Technologies’ international business operation increased by 300% in 2023.