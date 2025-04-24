Auto Shanghai 2025 – Nullmax Showcases Full-Stack Automated Driving Solutions

SHANGHAI, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On April 23rd, the biennial Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition kicked off grandly. Nullmax, an AI technology company specializing in AD/ADAS solutions for all scenarios, presented its self-developed full-stack MaxDrive solutions. These solutions range from active safety features to autonomous driving solution for urban scenario based on end-to-end technical architecture, catering to the diverse needs of different vehicle models and markets.

Leveraging its platformized technology, Nullmax enables the MaxDrive solutions to be flexibly adapted to multiple chip platforms, as well as various types and quantities of sensors. This helps OEMs quickly achieve mass production of differentiated vehicle models. At this auto show, Nullmax showcased four mass-production-ready MaxDrive solutions covering different scenarios and functions.



Auto Shanghai 2025

MaxDrive Basic: Intelligent Front Camera

This solution is compatible with Texas Instruments (TI) AM62A and AXERA M5X series chips, meeting the diverse demands for active safety features in the global market. It strictly adheres to the GSR2.0, ENCAP 2023, and CNCAP 2024 5-star safety standards, providing users with safe, comfortable, and reliable driving experiences with its outstanding performance.

MaxDrive Standard: Integrated Driving and Parking Domain Control Solution

Positioned at the SAE L2+ level, this solution achieves the highest ASIL-D level of vehicle safety integrity. It offers a wide range of functions such as urban memory driving (MD), highway NOA, home zone parking (HPA), and automatic parking (APA). It is compatible with chip platforms like TI TDA4 series, Renesas V4 series, Black Sesame Technologies A1000, and C1236 chips, and has been pre-installed in multiple vehicle models for mass production.

MaxDrive Standard_Hyperlink: Integrated Cockpit and Driving Domain Control Solution

Developed independently by Nullmax to follow the trend of cross-domain integration of electronic and electrical architectures, this solution significantly enhances the driving experience by deeply optimizing computing power utilization, providing strong technical support for the development of intelligent connected vehicles. Currently, it is compatible with Qualcomm SA8775 and Black Sesame Technologies C1296 chips, supporting advanced driving assistance functions such as urban MD, highway NOA, and HPA, and promoting the intelligent upgrade of automobiles.

MaxDrive Plus: Autonomous Driving Solution for all Scenarios

Designed for urban, rural, and highway scenarios, this solution adopts a Vision-Language-Action (VLA) multimodal large-model to implement end-to-end technical architecture. Without relying on HD map and LiDAR, it can provide a human-like driving experience in complex urban road conditions. This solution has been successfully adapted to the Orin-X chip platform, and application development on the Black Sesame Technologies A2000 platform is also in progress.

Combining “Safety” and “Intelligence”

As a globally applicable autonomous driving solution, MaxDrive supports different market regulations. It has achieved 5-star safety ratings in authoritative evaluations such as ENCAP and CNCAP, meeting the multidimensional needs of OEMs and users in terms of safety, experience, and cost. Dr. Xu Lei, Founder, CEO, and CTO of Nullmax, stated, “Safety is the bottom line we can never ignore. As an AI-driven autonomous driving company, we strive for both active safety and intelligent driving experience.”



Nullmax’s Booth

Nullmax is one of the few companies in the industry with mass-production capabilities across multiple different computing platforms. The four mass-production solutions displayed during the Shanghai Auto Show have won the favor of customers with Nullmax’s excellent AI algorithms and in-depth integration of hardware and software.

About Nullmax

Nullmax, an AI technology company founded in Silicon Valley in 2016 with an R&D center in Shanghai, specializes in AD/ADAS solutions for all scenarios, driving the intelligent transformation of transportation.

As an industry leader, Nullmax adopts a Machine Learning First (MLF) approach, developing MAX, a full-stack autonomous driving system that enables machines to perceive, learn, and interact like humans.

With expertise in computer vision, deep learning, and AI, Nullmax offers a range of AD/ADAS solutions designed for large-scale global deployment, facilitating fully unmanned passenger and cargo services.