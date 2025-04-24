BLUETTI Apex 300 Preorders Live: One-for-All Solution for Home, RV, and Off-Grid Living

SYDNEY, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — BLUETTI, a leader in clean energy storage, today announced the pre-launch of its versatile Apex 300 Energy Storage System (ESS), which allows for simple, affordable entry and future upgrades with various accessories. The Apex 300 is now open for preorder with exclusive perks on the BLUETTI website.



BLUETTI Pre-Launches the Apex 300: A versatile energy storage system for home backup, RVs, off-grid living, and beyond.

Start Simple, Compact, and Powerful

The Apex 300 offers 3,840W output and 2.764,8Wh capacity, using 2nd-Gen automotive-grade LiFePO₄ cells for over 17 years of use and 40% higher energy density.

As a true 20ms Uninterrupted Power Supply, the Apex 300 ensures seamless power for everything from lighting and fridges to water heaters during blackouts. Its ultra-low 20W AC idle drain means an extra day of runtime for refrigerators.

Scale Smart for Diverse Needs

What sets the Apex 300 apart is its versatility with smart accessories, including:

B300, B300S, B300K Expansion Battery– Adds more storage.

SolarX 4K Charge Controller – Connects 500V/4,000W large solar arrays.

Charge Controller – Connects 500V/4,000W large solar arrays. Hub A1 Parallel Box – Boosts performance.

Hub D1 – Provides 700W DC via 7 outlets.

Charger 1 – Offers 560W alternator charging.

Smart Backup Power for Modern Homes

Whether for emergency preparation or whole-home backup, the Apex 300 grows with users’ needs. With up to three units and 18 B300K batteries, it scales up to 11.52kW output and 58kWh capacity, enough to run a home for a week.

Compatible with existing rooftop solar via the SolarX 4K, it takes in 4,000W solar, paying for itself in 2 years. And it helps homeowners to significantly reduce energy costs with 19.2kW solar charging in a parallel system.

Reliable Power for RV and Off-Grid Living

The Apex 300 caters to off-grid lifestyles too. It has 4 AC outlets to power A/Cs, microwaves, coffee makers, and other outdoor essentials.

To charge phones, laptops, and other DC devices, RVers can add the Hub D1 for extra USB, DC5521, and a 12V/50A Anderson port.

Recharging off the grid is just as effortless, via gas generators, solar panels, or vehicles with the Charger 1.

Be the First to Experience Apex 300

The Apex 300 Pre-Launch exclusive access is now open. Early supporters can secure exclusive benefits with an AU$16 deposit. Join the Community to stay updated on its official Indiegogo launch.