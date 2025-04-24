Canton Fair Connects Global Buyers with Chinese Suppliers for Emerging Trends Like Glamping

GUANGZHOU, China, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — At its 137th session, China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) continues to demonstrate its capacity to respond swiftly to evolving global consumer trends. With its broad product range and competent pool of suppliers, the Fair offers overseas buyers an efficient, one-stop platform to source tailored solutions for emerging lifestyle demands, such as the growing glamping economy in North America and Europe.

Glamping, short for “glamorous camping,” caters to younger generations who value outdoor escapes without compromising comfort. This market is evolving beyond tents and sleeping bags to a large, fancy tent with additional items that blend luxury with nature. Whether for portable appliances or smart outdoor gear, the Canton Fair connects trend-driven buyers with suppliers ready to deliver quality, innovation, and scale.

Guangdong ICECO Enterprise Co., Ltd., a manufacturer that offers a range of camping accessories, including cooler boxes and mobile fridges, believes that its new series of portable fridges and freezers is an ideal option for glamping. “These metal classics freezers reflect both durability and refined aesthetics,” said Rain Xie, Director of the Product Department at ICECO. With dual-zone functionality for cooling and freezing, the products meet the complex needs of today’s outdoor lifestyles. As a long-time participant of Canton Fair, ICECO has leveraged the Fair to expand its global footprint and looks forward to further engagement during Phase 3, which will feature a sports and tourism leisure products zone and present more solutions for glamping business owners.

Zhejiang Sorbo Technology Co., Ltd., known for its diverse portfolio of outdoor electronics, including mosquito-killer lamps and multi-functional camping lights, provides essence elements that help create a peaceful and cozy glamping atmosphere. One of its patented products, a rechargeable fly fan with lamp repellent, speaks directly to the comfort and convenience expectations of glamping enthusiasts who might bothered by mosquitoes and flies outdoors. Its multi-functional repellent camping lantern combines a camping light, mosquito repellent, and charger into a single, easy-to-carry device, making it ideal for late-night campfire chats or early-morning trail preparations.

Renowned as one of the world’s largest trade fairs, the Canton Fair stands out for its vast exhibit range and the strong manufacturing and customization capabilities of its exhibitor, empowering global buyers to source various products for trend-aligned solutions like those needed in the glamping boom.