Jia He Celebrates Mother’s Day with Exquisite Culinary Feast

Jia He https://jiahe.com.sg

SINGAPORE, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Jia He Chinese Restaurant and Jia He Grand announce a curated selection of dine-in and takeaway set menus in celebration of Mother’s Day. Available throughout May 2025 starting 1st May 2025 to 31st May 2025, these offerings provide opportunities to honour mothers with exceptional Cantonese cuisine.

The month-long festivity underscores a commitment to creating cherished moments, enhanced by the Master Chefs’ culinary expertise.

An Elegant Mother’s Day Dining Experience at Jia He

Guests are invited to indulge mothers with Jia He’s refined Mother’s Day Menu. A symphony of authentic Cantonese delicacies, meticulously handcrafted by Jia He’s expert Master Chefs for the diners. Guests may savour a luxurious Cantonese feast with the Jia He Mother’s Day Dine-in Set Menu, priced from $568++.

The Mother’s Day set menus (from $568++ for 6 persons to 10 pax menus at $988++ & $1288++), available until 31st May 2025, feature dishes such as:

Crisp-fried Garoupa with Pineapple and Pine Nuts in Sweet-Sour Sauce

Roasted Crispy Duck

Stir-fried Hong Kong Kale with White Bait, Ginger and Chinese Wine

Double-boiled Silkie Chicken Soup with Fish Maw, Wild Mushroom and Snow Fungus

Steamed Pomfret with Black Bean Sauce (Served with Crisp-fried Mantou)

Braised 5-Head Abalone with Tien Shin Cabbage in Superior Golden Broth

Stir-fried Mian Xian with Omelette, Conpoy and Segment Lobster

Roasted Golden Suckling Pig with Peanut Sauce

Braised Stuffed “Chou Zhou” Fen Guo Shark’s Fin with Fresh Prawn

Steamed Spotted Garoupa with Sliced Ham & Crispy Stuffed Beancurd with Salted Egg Yolk

Stewed Inaniwa Udon with Baby Lobster in XO Sauce

Exclusive gifts will be presented to mothers. Reservations are required. Terms and Conditions apply.

The art of Cantonese cuisine can be experienced this Mother’s Day at Jia He, visit www.jiahe.com.sg for the menus and reservations.

Jia He’s Takeaway Selections for At-Home Celebrations

Jia He presents thoughtfully curated menus for families to appreciate a masterful Cantonese meal together at home, prepared with care for the Mother’s Day celebration.

Jia He’s Mother’s Day Takeaway Set Menu: $368+ for 5 persons & $528+ for 10 persons.

Further highlights from the set menus include Braised Vermicelli with Mud Crab,Spring Onion and Ginger in Superior Broth, Braised Red Garoupa with Hong Kong Fish Pouch, Beancurd and Whole Garlic; Crisp-fried Prawn with Fresh Fruit and Red Wine-Yogurt Sauce; and Stewed Mian Xian with 8-Head Abalone and Black Truffle Sauce.

Mother’s Day Mini Buffet Takeaway Menu (20 pieces each): Steamed Dim Sum: Steamed Phoenix Prawn Siew Mai, Steamed Prawn Dumpling with Asparagus, Steamed Crystal Chives Dumpling with Prawn and Meat Fried Dim Sum: Prawn Dumpling with Mayo Dip, Crystal Prawn Boule with Cream Cheese, Baked Mini Egg Custard Tartlets Main Dishes: One and a Half pieces of Roasted Crispy Duck, one dish of Stir-fried Mian Xian with Baby Abalone, Diced Seafood in Superior Soya Sauce Dessert is Chilled Jelly Royale with Julienne of Coconut and Peach Resin



Prior order is required. Orders can be placed at https://shop.jiahe.com.sg. The full menu is available for review at https://jiahe.com.sg.

Advance reservations are required.

Jia He Chinese Restaurant @ Connexion

For reservations, please contact 6694 8988 / 6694 9466 Email: enquiries@jiahe.com.sg

1 Farrer Park Station Road, #01-14/15/16 Connexion, Singapore 217562

Jia He Grand @ One Farrer Hotel

For Reservations, please contact 6538 9688 / 6538 2788 Email: jiahegrand@jiahe.com.sg

One Farrer Hotel, Level 1 #01-01

1 Farrer Park Station Rd, Singapore 217562

For enquiries:

• WhatsApp: 9067 0828 / 8870 8988 / 9170 2682

• Email: enquiries@jiahe.com.sg

• Website: https://jiahe.com.sg

• eShop: https://shop.jiahe.com.sg

For media enquiries, please contact:

Sharon Vu

Vu Marcoms, engagevu

https://vumarcoms.com, https://www.engagevu.com

Mobile (65) 8138 6913

Email: sharonvu@engagevusg.com