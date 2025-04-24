LianLian Global and 12 Victory partnering to offer Pay to China solution to the Thai market

HANGZHOU, China, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Addressing the demand for seamless and secure international transfers, LianLian Global and 12 Victory are proud to introduce a new generation in remittance services. This strategic partnership delivers a fast, reliable, and fully compliant channel for remitting funds from Thailand to mainland China, adhering to the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) regulations.

This collaboration leverages LianLian Global’s innovative LianLian Global Payout Service (LGPS) to ensure that remittances are processed with SAFE approval, significantly reducing the risk of funds being frozen.

The solution facilitates seamless B2B, C2C, and B2C transfers to China, providing businesses and individuals with a remittance process that is efficient and transparent. The partnership aims to provide a secure and transparent channel that adheres to all SAFE regulations, ensuring funds are transferred quickly and efficiently with minimised risk.

LGPS offers a faster, more cost-effective and reliable method for automating international payments by leveraging LianLian Global’s extensive global payout network with over 60 licenses worldwide. This empowers financial institutions and PSPs to provide streamlined, transparent global payments to their clients, ensuring recipients receive the full intended amount while optimizing speed and cost.

LianLian Global, as a core cross-border payment brand of Lianlian DigiTech (Stock Code: 2598.HK), is a comprehensive and innovative enterprise in cross-border finance and services in China. LianLian Global, together with industry eco-partners, has created a one-stop cross-border trade service platform that integrates store opening assistance, global funds collection, global acquiring, global payout, Lianlian FX[1], Lianlian financing service platform[2], tax refund assistance and other services to help Chinese brands expand their overseas markets.

[1] The exchange rate of LianLian Global FX business is provided by partner banks[2] The financing products and corresponding contents displayed on the Lianlian financing service platform are provided by relevant licensed institutions

The Twelve Victory Group of Companies strives to be a leader in foreign exchange services by offering more than 30 different currencies to our customers at a very reasonable rate. In the currency exchange business, the Company is one of the key components to support the country’s economic growth. including education, exports, international trade, foreign investment and the tourism sector. The company has foreseen the massive inflow of foreign currencies into Thailand, hence our aspiration to extend our range of comprehensive services base to both domestically and internationally.