Odoo Showcases Scalable ERP at Kuala Lumpur Business Show

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Business management software Odoo wrapped up successful Business Show themed “Leverage Scalable ERP Software to Accelerate Your Business” together with sponsoring partners PCI Odoo (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd, A1 Consulting, Onnet Consulting, and customer SME Aerospace.

Greeting 700 industry pioneers in person, Odoo announced the €500 million transaction led by CapitalG and Sequoia Capital and showcased its latest product version, Odoo 18.



Odoo introduced the latest product version, Odoo 18, at Business Show 2025 Kuala Lumpur.

Live Product Showcase

User-friendly yet no less comprehensive, Odoo powers through every stage of its customers’ business expansion. The event showcased:

One-stop trading and service solution with inter-connected CRM, sales, supply chain, and project management

Automated scheduling and creation of manufacturing orders, BoMs, and job orders

Integrated data collection, consolidation, and sharing

MyInvois integration – create and upload e-invoices directly from Odoo within clicks

Shopee Connector – synchronize your Shopee orders and manage inventory, deliveries, and all the rest on Odoo

Implementation Partner Panel & Customer Testimonial

At the partner panel and customer testimonial session, PCI Odoo (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd, A1 Consulting, and Onnet Consulting shared digital transformation tips.

PCI Odoo (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd and A1 Consulting offered insights into successful ERP adoption and pinpointed the importance of designing implementation strategies according to the company size. Nicole Khor Cheng Looi, CTO and Director of Onnet Consulting, the Odoo partner of 10 years, testified that Odoo’s regular version upgrades and releases of localized features are the software’s biggest competitive edge in Malaysia. “With constant product upgrades, Odoo empowers its customers to scale continuously with the latest technology,” he concluded.

Odoo’s customer, manufacturer SME Aerospace, underscores the software’s comprehensive business management capabilities. “If there’s one key takeaway from our journey, it’s this: a strong, integrated ERP like Odoo is more than just a system—it’s a foundation for future growth,” says Mr. Ahmad Fuzli, Vice President of Defence & Manufacturing, NADI Group / SME Aerospace.

View Odoo’s upcoming event schedule to connect with your local IT service providers and industry leaders, or schedule an online call with Odoo to learn more about its services in Malaysia.

About Odoo

With 70+ official apps and 57k+ third-party apps, Odoo manages businesses’ finance, sales, inventory & manufacturing processes, human resources, marketing, team productivity, and more. The Belgian open-source service provider operates in 19 countries and regions worldwide, including the United States, Indonesia, Dubai, and Hong Kong SAR.