State Grid Turfan Power Supply Company: Electricity Safeguards the Migration of Birds

TURFAN, China, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — It has been observed that employees from the power supply company have proactively constructed “love nests” in designated safe areas, effectively protecting both the birds and the power grid. On April 24th, Maifeisha Aihemaiti, a third-grade student participating in the “Guarding the Fluttering Migratory Birds” initiative at the Aiding Lake National Wetland Park, expressed her delight.

During the “Bird Loving Week,” State Grid Turfan Power Supply Company actively implemented the public welfare brand practice activity titled “Guarding the Fluttering Migratory Birds” within the Aiding Lake region and its surrounding areas. This event integrates power safety with ecological protection through various means such as scientific education, interactive practices, and the creation of “love bird nests,” thereby infusing “power grid” strength into enhancing ecological and environmental conservation efforts.

Currently, it is the migratory season for birds. To strengthen the protection of bird habitats, the company has established a “Line Protection and Bird Love Team” to conduct specialized patrols along the routes surrounding the Aiding Lake Wetland. These patrols monitor the operational status of the lines and safeguard the migratory flight paths of birds. Additionally, staff members have developed bird-friendly devices, installed “love nests” on specific poles and towers, guided birds to remain within safe zones, and promoted the harmonious coexistence of power grid safety and the ecological environment in the region.

Since the launch of the “Protecting Lines and Loving Birds” campaign, the company has invited over 100 tourists and staff members from the Aiding Lake Wetland to participate in bird protection activities. They have disseminated knowledge regarding power facilities and bird protection, distributed promotional materials, and ensured the safety of more than 10 bird nests, significantly enhancing public awareness and participation. This fosters a positive social atmosphere conducive to promoting the ecological protection of the Aiding Lake Wetland.

Moving forward, State Grid Turfan Power Supply Company will continue to embrace the concept of green development, earnestly implement various bird protection volunteer activities, integrate biodiversity conservation into the entire process of power grid construction, and write a new chapter in the harmonious coexistence between humans and nature.