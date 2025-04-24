SWS Medical and Hemotek – Partners in Innovations at the 45th Philippine Society of Nephrology Annual Convention

MANILA, Philippines, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — SWS Medical, a leading Chinese blood purification provider, is excited to participate in the 45th Philippine Society of Nephrology Annual Convention (April 24-26, 2025 Preferred Booth 1), the Philippines’ largest nephrology academic event. In partnership with Hemotek Renal Center, Inc., a subsidiary of Euro-Med Laboratories Phil., Inc. and the country’s fastest-growing hemodialysis chain with 21 centers and over 500 dialysis machines, SWS is committed to advancing kidney health.



From left to right: Dr. Gingerlita Alla Samonte, former PSN Board of Trustees President, Nicole Lee, SWS Medical International Sales Director, Dr. Sonny L. Antonio, Hemotek COO, and colleagues

For over two decades, SWS has cemented itself as a key player in dialysis, exporting to over 80 countries and securing 200 patents. In China, it leads domestic brands with a market share of 15.9% in 2024, rising to 27.11% in February 2025.

SWS has experienced impressive growth within ASEAN, installing thousands of machines in key markets including Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and the Philippines. In Indonesia alone, installations have surpassed 1,000 units, solidifying SWS’s position as the leading dialysis supplier in the nation. Furthermore, SWS has trained over 200 engineering and clinical teams, supporting the WHO’s 2030 CKD treatment goals. Dr. Sonny L. Antonio, FPCP, FPSN, COO of Hemotek stated: “We are excited about this partnership with SWS as it expands our services not only to patients receiving hemodialysis but also to healthcare institutions, by providing reliable hemodialysis machines and safe, high-quality, and cost-effective consumables that support optimal treatment outcomes.”

Since 2014, SWS’s 4000 series hemodialysis machines have become popular in the Philippines for their user-friendly interface, reliability, compatibility with various consumables, and customizable therapy profiles.

At the event, SWS will highlight its latest SWS-6000 series dialysis machines, distributed by Hemotek. This advanced machine, China’s best-seller, offers intelligent interaction and real-time monitoring of key parameters like blood pressure, temperature, volume, and urea clearance.

The TWT-EF210 dialysis fluid filter will also be showcased. Using advanced steam sterilization, this filter enhances molecular clearance and biocompatibility with a stable PES membrane and patented design, optimized through A.S.M technology for effective renal therapy.

Based in Chongqing, SWS Medical is a prominent global provider of innovative medical products and services. Its offerings include blood purification devices, disposables, dialysis management system, and a network of dialysis centers. Publicly traded on the China STAR Market (SSE: 688410), its devices hold CE markings and comply with ISO 13485:2016 standards.