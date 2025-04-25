Mekong River Commission Celebrates 30 Years, Calls for Enhanced Regional Cooperation

On 24 April, the Mekong River Commission (MRC) celebrated a major milestone with Mekong Day 2025 in Vientiane, marking 30 years since the signing of the 1995 Mekong Agreement.

The event brought together representatives from MRC Member Countries, development partners, diplomatic corps, regional stakeholders, youth, and the public to reflect on three decades of achievements and renew commitments toward a sustainable Mekong Basin.

Busadee Santipitaks, CEO of the MRC Secretariat and the fourth riparian leader to hold the position since January 2025, delivered the State of the Mekong Address, assessing the condition of the river, outlining key challenges, and setting forth the organization’s strategic directions.

“Last year, we released the 2023 State of the Basin Report and the Mekong Atlas, which have shown that the Mekong region has undergone notable evolution over the past decades. While there have been areas of positive developments, there remain some areas that will require careful consideration and collaborative action,” Busadee said.

Water-related sectors in the Lower Mekong River Basin contribute significantly to the region’s economy, generating nearly USD 63 billion annually, with key industries like rice, fisheries, and hydropower playing vital roles. The broader Gross Domestic Product (GDP) linked to energy, agriculture, navigation, and fisheries is estimated at USD 133.7 billion. Over the past two decades, living conditions have improved with better access to clean water, sanitation, electricity, and enhanced food security.

Key Challenges

However, climate change poses accelerating risks, rising temperatures, erratic rainfall, sea-level rise, saltwater intrusion, and declining sediment and mangrove forests threaten communities and ecosystems. While water quality remains generally good, La Niña conditions may bring hotter temperatures and less rain, increasing drought risks in 2025.

“Basin countries recognize the urgency of climate adaptation, but financing gaps and institutional challenges persist,” Busadee emphasized.

“Increased efforts are needed to strengthen disaster preparedness, particularly at the community level. Downstream areas also face the greatest environmental challenges, from sediment and wetland degradation to increased salinity levels. Sand mining and plastic pollution are ongoing concerns.”

Strategic Directions

As the MRC concludes its 2021–2025 Strategic Plan, it is establishing a bold course for the next Strategic Plan of 2026–2030, aligned with the Basin Development Strategy, focusing on deepening cooperation, driving innovation, and strengthening inclusivity.

Looking ahead, the MRC aims to continue and deepen collaboration with Development Partners, enhance regional and global partnerships, including with ASEAN and the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation, while advancing joint projects under its Proactive Regional Planning initiative. Leveraging cutting-edge technology, such as AI and satellite systems, the MRC will improve early warning systems and data access through platforms like the One Mekong App and Flood and Drought TV.

More emphasis will be placed on inclusive decision-making by amplifying local voices and promoting gender equality.

“We must listen to the voices that matter most,” she said. “Their insights, concerns, and ideas will shape our policies and projects. At the end of the day, it’s not just about water, it’s about the people.”

Youth engagement

As part of its 30th anniversary celebration, the MRC announced the winners of its inaugural Mekong Song Competition, which showcased over 70 musical entries from Cambodia, Laos, Thailand, and Vietnam. Finalists representing diverse genres performed live during the Mekong Day ceremony in Vientiane.

The winning song, “Never Run Dry,” performed by Seathencity, captivated judges with its poetic lyrics about unity, resilience, and shared responsibility for the river’s future. Second place went to “Every wave, we all belong” performed by the WAVE the laos, while AF Production’s “Carried by the Mekong” and 4Brothers’ “Mekong, our common future” both earned third place.

“Music has the power to connect hearts and inspire action,” said Busadee. “Through this competition, we saw how deeply the Mekong touches people’s lives and how youth can lead the way in redefining our relationship with nature and appreciating our lifeblood.”