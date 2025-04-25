Vietnam Pledges USD 3 Million Hospital for Laos During State Visit

Vietnamese President Leung Cuong made a donation of a district-level hospital construction project to Laos worth USD 3 million.

In his first official trip to Laos since he took office, from 24 to 25 April, Lueng Cuong said the donation represents Vietnam’s support and serves as a great source of encouragement for Laos. He expressed confidence that Laos will continue to advance steadily on its path of national construction and development.

In addition to the donation, the Cuong and Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith agreed to raise bilateral trade to USD 5 billion in the coming years.

This initiative aims to enhance the effectiveness of economic, cultural, and scientific-technical cooperation by fully leveraging the potential and strengths of both countries. Key areas of focus include strengthening connectivity in the fields of economy, infrastructure, finance, and tourism.

The two leaders also witnessed the signing of several agreements designed to deepen the close relationship between their nations. Among these were the 2025 Annual Cooperation Plan between their respective justice ministries and a Memorandum of Understanding for 2025–2030 cooperation between Attapeu Province in Laos and Gia Lai Province in Vietnam.

Furthermore, both presidents attended the handover ceremony for the amended investment license of Xe Khaman 3 Power Company Limited, although details of the changes have not yet been disclosed.

The Xekaman 3 Hydropower Project is located near the Vietnam-Laos border, on the Nam Pagnou South River, a major tributary of the Xe Kaman River. Situated in Dak Cheung District, Sekong Province, Laos, the project lies about 10 km from the Vietnamese border and 40 km from the Nam Giang–Dak Ta Ooc border crossing.

The project is owned by Xekaman 3 Power Co., Ltd., with Viet-Lao Power Joint Stock Company holding an 85 percent stake and Electricité du Laos owning the remaining 15 percent.

Following the signings, the two presidents held official talks, during which they discussed their countries’ socio-economic development and exchanged views on regional and global issues. They praised the continued growth in political cooperation and reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining peace along the shared border, combating cross-border crime, and preventing drug trafficking.

Vietnam remains the largest foreign investor in Laos, and trade between the two countries continues to grow each year. Both sides also recognized significant progress in the areas of education, healthcare, technology, media, sports, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges.