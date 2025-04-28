AUSTIN, Texas, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — SINEXCEL (300693.SZ), a global pioneer in modular energy storage, EV charging and power quality solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Molecule Systems to deliver an integrated Energy Management System (EMS) and Virtual Power Plant (VPP) platform for commercial and industrial (C&I) energy storage projects across North America.



SINEXCEL Partners with Molecule Systems to Deliver Turnkey EMS and VPP Solutions for Commercial Energy Storage

This collaboration pairs Molecule’s MosFusion EMS with SINEXCEL’s industry-leading commercial battery energy storage inverters, providing project developers and system integrators with a streamlined, plug-and-play solution for energy management, site control, and grid services participation. The integrated platform is designed to accelerate deployment timelines, optimize behind-the-meter operations, and unlock participation in front-of-the-meter programs such as demand response, resource adequacy, and dynamic pricing.

“SINEXCEL is committed to advancing reliable, high-performance energy storage solutions that drive customer value,” said Henry Cheung, General Manager of SINEXCEL’s Energy Storage & Microgrid Business Unit. “By integrating Molecule Systems’ advanced energy management system (EMS) and virtual power plant (VPP) capabilities with our hardware platform, we’re giving our partners a competitive advantage—delivering turnkey systems that combine best-in-class hardware with real-time energy optimization and grid services access. This partnership simplifies projects, reduces project risk, and maximizes ROI.”

As a market leader in small to mid-sized C&I storage, SINEXCEL’s products are widely adopted for their reliability and performance. With the addition of Molecule’s EMS, SINEXCEL’s systems now offer seamless orchestration of batteries, HVAC, EV chargers, and other DERs through Molecule’s advanced, intelligent, and highly secure edge-based software architecture. This enables project developers to offer comprehensive site-level optimization for peak shaving, resiliency, and flexible load management, while expanding revenue streams through VPP participation.

For SINEXCEL’s system integrators, the partnership eliminates the need to source or develop an EMS solution or require project developers to integrate with third-party EMS providers. With direct access to Molecule’s scalable EMS and VPP platform, integrators can ensure their product offerings deliver more valuable, reliable, and differentiated energy storage solutions at scale.

“The Molecule-SINEXCEL solution gives developers and integrators an edge by combining proven hardware with intelligent software and VPP market access,” said Adam Boucher, CEO of Molecule Systems. “This partnership ensures that every project delivers higher economic value while simplifying project deployment and long-term operations.”

The joint solution is available now, providing a complete package for commercial energy users, utilities, and aggregators seeking to optimize distributed energy resources.

For more information on SINEXCEL’s energy storage systems, visit www.sinexcel.us .

For more information on Molecule Systems’ EMS and VPP solutions, visit www.moleculesystems.com or contact info@moleculesystems.com.

About Molecule Systems

Molecule Systems unites real-time edge control and grid-scale orchestration to accelerate distributed energy projects. Our hybrid EMS and VPP platform simplifies DER integration for OEMs, system integrators, and developers, while enabling aggregators and utilities to unlock flexible load at scale. We help partners deploy faster, scale revenue, and future-proof service offerings.

About SINEXCEL

Founded in 2007, SINEXCEL is a pioneer in energy storage, EV charging and power quality solutions. With 12 GW of installed storage, 140,000 EV chargers and nearly 20 million amperes of AHF deployed, SINEXCEL partners with industry leaders like EVE Energy and Schneider Electric to empower energy freedom.

