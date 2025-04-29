3CLogic Announces New Voice AI Hub to Streamline Deployment of Virtual Agents

3CLogic Unveils Voice AI Hub to Help Enterprises Reduce Costs and Transform Customer & Employee Interactions

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — 3CLogic, the leading voice-enablement platform for cloud CRMs and service management solutions, today announced the launch of its Voice AI Hub, a secure, enterprise-grade solution designed to transform how businesses engage with customers and employees through natural, intelligent voice experiences.



3CLogic Voice AI Hub

Built for enterprise scale and complexity, Voice AI Hub enables organizations to design, test, and deploy dynamic AI-powered voice agents that do more than just converse, they act. With seamless integrations, configurable controls, and LLM flexibility, the platform empowers businesses to drive operational efficiency, reduce costs, and deliver faster, smarter service across all voice interactions.

“Enterprises need more than AI experimentation. They need AI that delivers measurable business outcomes,” states Denis Seynhaeve, CEO of 3CLogic. “Voice AI Hub is a turnkey solution that helps reduce costs by automating everyday interactions while preserving the nuance and personalization customers expect from human conversations.”

Whether supporting a global service desk or enhancing a contact center, Voice AI Hub gives organizations the tools to unlock scalable automation without compromising brand integrity or data privacy.

Key Capabilities Driving Enterprise Value:

Build On-Brand, Compliant AI Agents

Tailor voice AI agents to match your brand’s tone, empathy, and style. With built-in behavioral guardrails, ensure safe, compliant, and consistent experiences at every touchpoint.

Tailor voice AI agents to match your brand’s tone, empathy, and style. With built-in behavioral guardrails, ensure safe, compliant, and consistent experiences at every touchpoint. Automate Real-World Tasks

Agents can securely access backend systems via REST APIs and webhooks to retrieve data, initiate workflows, or complete transactions to automate common actions including ticket creation, password reset requests, appointment scheduling, or PTO submissions.

Agents can securely access backend systems via REST APIs and webhooks to retrieve data, initiate workflows, or complete transactions to automate common actions including ticket creation, password reset requests, appointment scheduling, or PTO submissions. Enrich AI with Enterprise Knowledge

Feed agents internal FAQs, policy docs, and product data to deliver responses that are accurate, contextual, and brand-aligned, while improving trust and reducing time to resolution.

Feed agents internal FAQs, policy docs, and product data to deliver responses that are accurate, contextual, and brand-aligned, while improving trust and reducing time to resolution. Deploy with Confidence

Leverage Voice AI Hub’s real-time Playground to simulate interactions before going live. Fine-tune performance and iron out edge cases with ease.

Leverage Voice AI Hub’s real-time Playground to simulate interactions before going live. Fine-tune performance and iron out edge cases with ease. Maintain Context with Memory & Delegation

Support seamless handoffs between AI agents and live representatives without losing context to ensure continuity and clarity in every interaction.

Support seamless handoffs between AI agents and live representatives without losing context to ensure continuity and clarity in every interaction. Gain Actionable Insights

Leverage built-in sentiment analysis, call summaries, and analytics to monitor performance, understand user sentiment, and continuously improve AI effectiveness.

Real-World Use Cases:

“Speed, efficiency, and consistency are critical in today’s service landscape,” explains Denis. “Voice AI Hub enables enterprises to do more with less by achieving faster resolution times, lower operational costs, and better customer experiences, all without a line of code.” Examples include:

Self-Service Enablement: Empower users to check case statuses, request services, or obtain answers through natural voice conversations without lengthy hold times and frustration.

Empower users to check case statuses, request services, or obtain answers through natural voice conversations without lengthy hold times and frustration. Intelligent Escalation: Automatically route complex issues to live agents with context-aware screen pops and sentiment cues for faster, informed support.

Automatically route complex issues to live agents with context-aware screen pops and sentiment cues for faster, informed support. Post-Call Automation: Eliminate manual notetaking with automated call transcriptions, summaries, and CRM updates.

The Bottom-Line Impact for Enterprises

Recent studies suggest that while call complexity has increased, more than 40% of call inquiries remain largely transactional or repetitive1. Voice AI presents an opportunity to assist enterprise organizations in:

Improving the customer or employee experience : utilize Voice AI to quickly interpret and resolve everyday queries faster while improving AHT and CSAT scores. No need to remain on hold for the next available live agent.

: utilize Voice AI to quickly interpret and resolve everyday queries faster while improving AHT and CSAT scores. No need to remain on hold for the next available live agent. Reduce operational costs : automate routine voice interactions and deflect non-complex inquiries from live agents, lowering call volumes and reducing the need for costly human resources.

: automate routine voice interactions and deflect non-complex inquiries from live agents, lowering call volumes and reducing the need for costly human resources. Faster deployment of AI agents: easily create, test, and deploy Voice AI agents to deliver experiences on demand and at scale. No coding required.

Transforming Enterprise Engagements with AI-Powered Voice

3CLogic’s Voice AI Hub marks a significant step forward in enhancing enterprise workflows, providing employees and customers with a frictionless experience while unlocking substantial cost savings. By adopting an intelligent, voice-based approach to service delivery, businesses can mitigate operational expenses related to everyday inquires and improve both the speed and quality of support across the board. The solution will be made generally available this summer.

3CLogic, a ServiceNow-certified and Advanced Platform Build Partner will be showcasing Voice AI Hub live at ServiceNow’s upcoming annual conference, Knowledge25. For more information on 3CLogic’s Voice AI and Contact Center solutions, please visit www.3clogic.com

About 3CLogic

3CLogic transforms customer and employee experiences with its patented and award-winning AI-powered cloud contact center solutions purpose-built to enhance today’s leading CRM and Customer Service Management platforms. Globally available and leveraged by the world’s leading brands, its offerings empower enterprise organizations with innovative capabilities, such as intelligent self-service, Generative AI, Conversational AI, agent automation & coaching, and AI-powered sentiment analytics — all designed to lower operational costs, maximize ROI, and deliver better, faster, and more personalized interactions for IT, employee, and customer service. For more information, please visit www.3clogic.com.

____________________

1 https://www.mckinsey.com/capabilities/operations/our-insights/the-contact-center-crossroads-finding-the-right-mix-of-humans-and-ai?utm_source=chatgpt.com