Japan Honors Sonexay Siphandone with Order of the Rising Sun

On 29 April, the Japanese government announced that Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun is conferred on Sonexay Siphandone, Prime Minister of Laos

Examples of his major contributions related to Japan are as follows:

Prime Minister Sonexay has invited the Japanese

Companies to invest in Laos and to improve Lao investment

environment in his different capacities, including those as Governor of

Champasak Province, Minister of Planning and Investment, and Deputy

Prime Minister.

Last October, Prime Minister Sonexay welcomed the Japanese Prime Minister

Minister Ishiba is on his official visit to Laos. He also successfully led the Asia Zero-Emission Community (AZEC) Leaders Meeting, which is Japan’s initiative, as the ASEAN chair.

In January, Prime Minister Sonexay paid an official working

visit to Japan in order to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the

establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Laos, and

concurred with Prime Minister Ishiba on upgrading bilateral relations to

a “comprehensive strategic partnership”.

The embassy humbly extends sincere congratulations to Prime

Minister Sonexay on the conferment of the decoration.

The conferment ceremony for Prime Minister Sonexay will be held on

a later date unannounced.