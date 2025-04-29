31 C
Japan Honors Sonexay Siphandone with Order of the Rising Sun

By Thongsavanh Souvannasane
Laos' Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone speaks during a press conference with Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba (not pictured) following a signing ceremony at the prime minister's office in central Tokyo on January 21, 2025. The Laos leader is in Japan for a three-day visit. (Photo by Richard A. Brooks / POOL / AFP)

This Week

On 29 April, the Japanese government announced that Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun is conferred on Sonexay Siphandone, Prime Minister of Laos

Examples of his major contributions related to Japan are as follows:

Prime Minister Sonexay has invited the Japanese
Companies to invest in Laos and to improve Lao investment
environment in his different capacities, including those as Governor of
Champasak Province, Minister of Planning and Investment, and Deputy
Prime Minister.

Last October, Prime Minister Sonexay welcomed the Japanese Prime Minister
Minister Ishiba is on his official visit to Laos. He also successfully led the Asia Zero-Emission Community (AZEC) Leaders Meeting, which is Japan’s initiative, as the ASEAN chair.

In January, Prime Minister Sonexay paid an official working
visit to Japan in order to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the
establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Laos, and
concurred with Prime Minister Ishiba on upgrading bilateral relations to
a “comprehensive strategic partnership”.

The embassy humbly extends sincere congratulations to Prime
Minister Sonexay on the conferment of the decoration.

The conferment ceremony for Prime Minister Sonexay will be held on
a later date unannounced.

