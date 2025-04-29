Laos, China, Cambodia Launch Direct Cross-Border Transport Route

A new direct cross-border transport route connecting Laos, China and Cambodia has been officially launched to enhance regional transportation efficiency.

On 27 April, the Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS) direct cross-border transport route officially began operations, with vehicles departing from Kunming in Southwest China on their inaugural journey. The route passes through Vientiane Capital before terminating at Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

The route implements advanced smart logistics technologies and a “one container (truck) to the end” approach, which removes the necessity for cargo transfers or unpacking during transit.

When compared with traditional methods, this new system is projected to decrease travel time from approximately 13 days to just 6-8 days, representing a 40 percent efficiency improvement, while also substantially reducing the risk of goods being damaged during cross-border shipping.

The route serves as an advancement in regional connectivity under the GMS Cross-Border Transport Facilitation Agreement, which includes six nations sharing the Mekong River basin, including China, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, and Vietnam.

The Department of Transport in Yunnan has revealed intentions to continue expanding the cross-border logistics network and introduce additional international routes within the GMS framework to strengthen supply chain cooperation and promote high-quality economic development throughout the region.