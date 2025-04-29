SecAI Debuts at RSA 2025, Redefining Threat Investigation with AI

By fusing agentic AI and contextual threat intelligence, SecAI transforms investigation from a bottleneck into a force multiplier.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — SecAI, an AI-enriched threat intelligence company, made its official debut today at RSA Conference 2025 in San Francisco, marking the company’s first public appearance on the global cybersecurity stage. At the event, the SecAI team is showcasing the latest version of its platform to security professionals from around the world.

The updated SecAI Investigator platform is purpose-built to solve one of cybersecurity’s most stubborn challenges: efficient threat investigation. It tackles this by combining two key innovations. First, it delivers curated, high-fidelity threat intelligence, which includes clear verdicts, multi-dimensional labels, and rich context like historical attack behavior through a unified interface. Second, it’s designed from the ground up with an AI-native architecture. The platform leverages advanced AI techniques not only for natural language interaction, but for deep information integration, contextual security reasoning, and suggest remediation options.



SecAI Booth At RSA Conference 2025, N-6570

“We believe the future of cybersecurity lies in intelligent systems that can think and adapt like seasoned analysts,” said Chase Lee, Managing Director at SecAI. “Threat investigation has remained one of the most human-intensive parts of the SOC, but it doesn’t have to be. By combining deep threat intelligence with agentic AI, we’re not just accelerating investigations—we’re reshaping what’s possible in cyber defense. This is about giving security teams superhuman capabilities to meet the scale and speed of modern threats.”

In the security operations lifecycle—typically divided into detection, investigation, and response—automation has advanced detection and response dramatically over the past decade. But investigation remains a critical bottlenecks, often consuming over 70% of analysts’ time. SecAI believes that effective investigation depends on two essential capabilities: accurately gathering and organizing relevant information, and making sound, timely judgments. The main blockers today are:

A lack of timely, comprehensive threat intelligence

Ineffective methods for connecting data points to practical workflows

SecAI Investigator addresses both. By streamlining the investigation process, the platform enables analysts to rapidly evaluate the nature and relevance of IPs, domains, and threat actors, dive deep into logs and alerts, and make faster, more confident decisions.

Looking ahead, SecAI plans to roll out API and threat intelligence feed integrations, allowing customers to embed SecAI’s contextual threat intelligence directly into their existing systems and workflows. This will enable real-time enrichment, faster responses, and more scalable intelligence-driven operations across teams.

Visit SecAI Investigator to explore the platform or connect with the SecAI team at RSA Conference 2025 at Booth 6570 for live demos and early access.

About SecAI

SecAI is an AI-native cybersecurity company specializing in threat detection, investigation, and response. By deeply analyzing adversary tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) and fusing advanced generative AI with rich, contextual threat intelligence, SecAI delivers smarter, faster, and more effective solutions for modern security teams. Our mission is to transform cybersecurity operations by empowering analysts with intelligent systems that scale expertise and accelerate decision-making.