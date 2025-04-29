LOS ANGELES, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — TESSAN, a leading brand in home and travel charging solutions, has long been dedicated to integrating sustainable practices into its products and operations. In 2025, the company formalized this commitment by partnering with One Tree Planted, a renowned global environmental organization, to launch the “Charging the Future” initiative.



TESSAN Partners with One Tree Planted to Promote Global Reforestation Efforts

“Tree planting isn’t a marketing tactic — it’s a responsibility we owe to the planet,” said Alex, Founder and CEO of TESSAN.”The devastating wildfires in Los Angeles didn’t just remind us of the urgent need for action—they also highlighted the power of rebuilding. At TESSAN, we believe that technology should not only empower daily life, but also contribute to restoring what’s been lost, and renewing the Earth for future generations.

Addressing Climate Change

Forests play a crucial role in mitigating climate change by absorbing approximately 2.6 billion tons of carbon dioxide annually—about one-third of global fossil fuel emissions. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) emphasizes that restoring 900 million hectares of degraded forest land could absorb up to 30% of excess atmospheric carbon.

Promoting Biodiversity and Ecosystem Resilience

Forests are essential for biodiversity, supporting 80% of terrestrial species. For instance, the Amazon rainforest is home to 10% of Earth’s known biodiversity. However, unchecked deforestation in regions such as Brazil and Indonesia poses a significant threat to countless species. Rewilding initiatives in Kenya’s Mau Forest and mangrove restoration projects in Bangladesh demonstrate that reforestation not only protects endangered wildlife but also revitalizes ecosystems.

Fostering Economic and Social Impact

Reforestation initiatives also promote sustainable economic development. The World Resources Institute reports that integrating trees into farmland through agroforestry can increase crop yields by up to 300% in arid regions such as the Sahel in Africa. Since 2020, India’s rural employment guarantee program, which includes tree planting, has provided income for 50 million households.

From Roots to Forests: Where We Begin

Despite the recognized importance of trees, global deforestation continues at an alarming rate. It is crucial for governments, corporations, and individuals to invest in tree-planting initiatives. Simple actions, such as supporting local tree-planting campaigns or incorporating green spaces into urban planning, can have a profound impact on the environment and future generations.

Any significant action is inseparable from the contributions of each participant. TESSAN aims to incorporate the concept of environmental protection into all of its initiatives. Even a small effort can make a difference in preserving the Earth. Minor actions hold great potential. Allow a young sapling to grow into a forest. Join TESSAN’s mission to enhance the planet, and together, let us create a meaningful legacy for future generations.

About TESSAN

TESSAN is a trusted partner in charging solutions, committed to enhancing experiences both at home and during travel. The brand offers a wide array of products, including multifunctional power strips, travel adapters, wall extenders, and smart home devices. Supported by a robust R&D and production team, TESSAN develops innovative socket products for users worldwide. With the trust of over 20 million users, TESSAN empowers their journeys from home to every destination, promoting environmentally conscious electricity usage.

For more information, visit www.tessan.com or the TESSAN Amazon store, and follow TESSAN on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

CONTACT: Derien Lin, derien@tessan.com