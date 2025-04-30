AsiaPay and My Menu Announce Partnership to Elevate Digital Dining Experience for Hotels and Restaurants

HONG KONG, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Leading digital payment solution provider AsiaPay and cutting-edge digital menu platform My Menu are thrilled to announce a strategic partnership aimed at transforming the way hotels and restaurants handle payments and guest interactions.

This collaboration combines AsiaPay’s secure and seamless payment processing with My Menu’s innovative digital ordering solution, offering hospitality businesses in Asia a more efficient and engaging way to serve their guests.

As the hospitality industry continues to embrace digital transformation, this partnership brings a fully integrated solution that allows restaurants and hotels to streamline operations, enhance guest convenience, and drive more revenue. With My Menu’s interactive digital menus, guests can browse menus, place orders, and now, thanks to AsiaPay, make fast and secure payments directly from their mobile devices.

“Our mission has always been to provide businesses with innovative integrated and secure digital payment solution,” said Joseph Chan CEO at AsiaPay. “Partnering with My Menu allows us to extend this capability to the hospitality industry that readily enhances both operational efficiency and guest satisfaction.”

With this integration, hotels and restaurants benefit from:

Frictionless guest experience – Guests can seamlessly browse, order, and pay in one smooth digital journey.

– Guests can seamlessly browse, order, and pay in one smooth digital journey. Secure and reliable transaction – trusted payment solution ensure transactions are fast and secure.

– trusted payment solution ensure transactions are fast and secure. Increased revenue potential – Digital menus with smart upselling features and seamless payments encourage higher spending.

– Digital menus with smart upselling features and seamless payments encourage higher spending. Operational efficiency – Improve service speed by automating order-taking and payment processing.

“This partnership is a game-changer for hotels and restaurants catering to the growing Asian traveller,” said Abhishek Bose at My Menu. “With AsiaPay’s expertise in digital payments, we are able to offer guests the freedom to use their local digital wallets such as AliPay, GCash, LinePay, GrabPay and numerous other local wallets ensuring your guests experience seamless frictionless online payments, just like what they are used to at home.”

The partnership between AsiaPay and My Menu is now live and available for hospitality businesses looking to modernize their digital ordering and payment experience. For more information, visit asiapay.com and mydigimenu.com.

About AsiaPay

Founded in 2000, AsiaPay, a premier digital payment service and technology solution provider, strives to bring advanced, secure, integrated, and cost-effective electronic payment processing solutions and services to banks, corporations, and e-Businesses in the worldwide market, covering an array of international credit card, debit card, prepaid card, net banking, eWallet, and QR code payment, as well as cash collection.

Headquartered in Hong Kong, AsiaPay also offers its professional ePayment solution consultancy and quality local service support in its 17 offices across the Asia Pacific region including Australia, Thailand, Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Mainland China, Taiwan, Vietnam, Indonesia, Cambodia and India.

For more information, please visit www.asiapay.com.

About My Menu

Since its launch in 2018, My Menu has established itself as the world’s most advanced digital menu platform. My Menu is trusted by the best brands in the industry; currently running in 4200+ restaurants and 500+ hotels across 70 countries. My Menu has evolved from a digital menu solution to a comprehensive platform that boosts sales, increases efficiency while reducing costs and enhancing the guests’ experience. It is a simple yet powerful tool to help streamline operations and support sustainability in the hospitality industry. Its key features include: menu customization, online ordering, dish pairing recommendations, promotions, loyalty programs, CRM capabilities, multiple language options, nutrition and carbon emissions information, digital stamp cards, digital gift cards, table reservations, gamification and more.

For more information, please visit www.mydigimenu.com.